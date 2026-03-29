Mamata pillories Amit Shah over his 'chargesheet' against TMC govt, 'leg injury' swipe at her

PURULIA: A day after Union Home Minister Amit Shah released a political 'chargesheet' against the TMC government, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday said he should be chargesheeted "for his past deeds", albeit without directly naming him, and alleged the BJP would stop the 'Lakshmir Bhandar' scheme if it comes to power.

She also took umbrage over Shah's apparent remarks about the injury she suffered during the 2021 Assembly polls and asked him to check the medical report, which detailed the extent of the damage to her leg.

While releasing a political "chargesheet" against the TMC government a day ago, Shah had accused the ruling party's supremo of having "always played the politics of the victim card."

"Sometimes she talks about her injury; sometimes she abuses the Election Commission. But the people of West Bengal now understand her victim card politics very well," he had said.

On Sunday, Banerjee, while canvassing for Sandhya Rani Tudu, her party's candidate in Purulia district's Manbazar, said, "They are saying that I roam around with a bandage during the polls. I have repeatedly returned from the brink of death. Go and check the report of the doctor."

"Did you deliberately injure my leg during the 2021 elections? I campaigned in a wheelchair. Are you planning to kill me?" she said, sharpening her attack against the BJP.

Banerjee, however, did not name Shah while making the allegation.

About Shah's 'chargesheet' against her government, Banerjee said, "A big leader came from Delhi yesterday and filed a chargesheet against the TMC."

"Who are you to file a chargesheet? You should be chargesheeted," she said while listing several past allegations against Shah.