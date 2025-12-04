US deported 3,258 Indian nationals in 2025; 18,822 since 2009: EAM Jaishankar tells Parliament

Replying to supplementaries, the minister said the NIA established some years ago an anti-human trafficking division, and it has today a mandate to cover human trafficking. State governments have also launched investigations into human trafficking cases, he noted.

"The NIA has registered and investigated 27 human trafficking cases, resulting in 169 arrests and chargesheets against 132 individuals. The NIA arrested two important traffickers in Haryana and Punjab on August 7 and then in Himachal Pradesh, two more people on October 2," the minister informed.

Jaishankar said, as far as state governments are concerned, "The maximum number of trafficking cases is from the state of Punjab. The Punjab government has constituted an SIT and a fact-finding committee. As per information given by them to us, 25 FIRs have been registered against 58 illegal travel agents, and 16 accused have been arrested."

"In the case of state of Haryana, 2,325 cases have been registered and 44 FIRs have been registered and 27 people have been arrested. Also, one significant trafficker has been arrested by the state of Gujarat," he said.

Jaishankar said the Ministry of External Affairs remains engaged with the US side to ensure the humane treatment of deportees during US ICE/CBP deportation operations.

The Ministry has strongly registered its concerns with the US authorities on the treatment of deportees, particularly with respect to the use of shackles, especially on women and children, the minister told the house in his written reply.

No instance of shackling of women and children has been brought to the notice of this Ministry since the 5th February deportation flight, he said.

Jaishankar said the US authorities have conveyed that the Restraining Policy for US deportation flights is in place since 19 November 2012 as part of the Standard Operating Procedure of the ICE.

"They have also conveyed that their policy of shackling deportees is followed to ensure the safety and security of all passengers on these flights. In the past, they claim that there have been instances of violence by deportees against fellow deportees and supporting crew members on such deportation flights. While women and minors are generally not shackled, the flight officer in charge of a deportation flight, in the interest of the safety of the mission, has the final say on the matter," he said.

"It is also pertinent to note that wanted criminals and gangsters who have been accused of terrorism, homicide, attempt to murder, extortion, etc., have also been removed on these deportation flights. In India's case, absconding criminals such as Lakhwinder Singh and Anmol Bishnoi, against whom lookout notices and arrest warrants have been issued by our law enforcement agencies, have been brought back on such deportation flights," the minister said in his written reply.