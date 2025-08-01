1703 Indian citizens deported from United States from January 20 to July 22; highest from Punjab, Haryana: MEA

Further details on the modes of deportation revealed that 333 individuals were deported by the US Customs and Border Protection (Military) flights on February 5, 15, and 16. Another 231 were deported on charter flights by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) on March 19, June 8, and June 25. Additionally, 300 people were deported on July 5 and 18 via Department of Homeland Security (DHS) charter flights.

Seventy-two deportees arrived in India individually or in small groups, as and when their commercial flight tickets were arranged from Panama. Another 767 individuals returned from the US on commercial flights, again in small groups or individually.

The Ministry stated that it remains engaged with the US authorities to ensure the humane treatment of deportees during these operations. It said concerns had been strongly registered with the US regarding the treatment of deportees—especially the use of shackles, including on women and children.

“Concerns with regard to religious/cultural sensitivities, including the use of turbans and dietary preferences, have also been formally taken up with the US side. The Ministry has not received any complaint pertaining to the treatment of deportees on any flight after February 5, 2025,” the reply stated.

On the issue of monitoring the status of Indian students and migrants in the US facing deportation or visa-related challenges, including social media-based vetting procedures, the MEA said it had received several representations from Indian students and their families struggling to get student visa appointments.