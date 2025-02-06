104 Indian youths deported from US in shackles; Punjab politicians call it 'inhuman'

CHANDIGARH: A political storm has erupted over the treatment of 104 Indian youths deported from the United States, as they were reportedly handcuffed and shackled throughout their journey. They were only unshackled upon landing at Amritsar airport.

Expressing outrage, politicians from across party lines in Punjab condemned the act as a violation of human rights and demanded that the Union government take up the matter with the US authorities.

Speaking to TNIE, members of Parliament expressed their anguish over the incident.

Former Chief Minister and Congress MP from Jalandhar, Charanjit Singh Channi, called the treatment "inhuman" and a violation of human rights. "The youth were chained and deported in a military aircraft. It is totally inhuman treatment meted out by the US authorities. We will take up this matter in Parliament and urge the central government to raise it with the US government. If these youth went to the US to earn a living, they have not committed any crime—why are they being treated like this? Even during Donald Trump’s last tenure, Indian nationals were deported in a similar manner."