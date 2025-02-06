Opposition slam government silence on deportation of Indians staying illegally in US

Opposition parliamentarians, including Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and SP leader Akhilesh Yadav, protested the treatment meted out to the Indians by US authorities by staging a demonstration in Parliament complex.

Some of the opposition leaders protested while wearing handcuffs.

Amid attacks by the opposition, Union minister Chirag Paswan said the government will put forth its views at an appropriate time.

"It is a policy decision and it should not be politicised by the opposition," he said.

Hitting out at the government, Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi said the way Indians were brought back shows the "weakness" of the government.

"The way women were treated and brought back hand cuffed like criminals. We will not tolerate the insult to the country," he told reporters in Parliament complex.

He alleged that for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, his personal image is more important than the standing of the country.

"It is a black day .The prime minister is silent," he said.