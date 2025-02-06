Huge loans, land loss in pursuit of American dream a nightmare now

CHANDIGARH: The families of illegal Indian immigrants deported back on Wednesday had taken loans and sold their lands or homes to send their wards to the United States, and they are now worried about how to repay the vast amounts.

They had raised anywhere between Rs 40-60 lakh to pay agents for sending the youths abroad through the ‘donkey route’, a move that has backfired. They want the government to help them out financially.

One of the deported youths, Gurpreet Singh, who belongs to Tarf Behbal village in Kapurthala district, had gone to the US only six months ago. His family says they only learned on Wednesday that he was being sent back.

“We have now lost our house, as we took a loan of Rs 45 lakh from relatives, friends and others to send him. Now, we can only survive if the government helps us. Else, it is all over,” said a family member.

Akashdeep Singh from Rajatal in Amritsar had been out of contact with his family for the last fortnight. His father came to know why, when the police informed him of his return. The family spent Rs 60 lakh to send him to the US. But he is happy that at least his son returned safely.

It is the same story with Jaswinder Singh of Ahanpura village in Fategarh Sahib. His son reached the US on January 15 this year after they raised Rs 50 lakh through a loan.

“He left India around the Dussehra festival last year. He was asking for money from me. I arranged it by taking loans on interest from jewellers and relatives. I do not know how he went. We sent him abroad because he did not find any work here. We thought he would earn and improve our lot.

But we did not know this would happen,” said a family member. One of the deported women is Sukhjit Kaur. Her father, though, is in Italy. Her family has a similar tale of woe.