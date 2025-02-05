Deported youths had entered US via Mexico, kin at wits' end after spending Rs 40-60 lakh

The 104 Indian nationals deported to India on Wednesday aboard a US military flight were individuals who had entered the US through the Mexican border into Texas, sources familiar with the process told The New Indian Express.
More individuals from the same area are expected to be deported in the coming days as both nations continue verifying their nationalities. There are also thousands of Indians waiting for deportation along the Canadian border which is also being discussed between the two countries.
“We received 104 nationals on Wednesday who were residing illegally in the United States. The process is ongoing, and in line with our policy, we will return nationals whose nationality is confirmed after overstaying,” said a source.
Though the US government has been sending back illegal immigrants to India for some years now, this was the first instance of deportation under the second Trump administration.
During the last deportation in October, the US government had used a chartered aircraft. When asked why a military aircraft was used, a spokesperson for the US embassy in New Delhi said: “The US military is supporting the administration’s effort to expedite the removal of illegal migrants.”
Meanwhile, the government is focused on improving the migration process to ensure that “a few illegal migrants” do not tarnish the country's image as a source of highly skilled workers through legal channels. ast week, the US President mentioned that he had discussed immigration with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and stated that India would "do what is right" in managing the return of "illegal immigrants."
Likewise, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had earlier remarked that New Delhi is open to the "legitimate return" of Indian nationals living illegally abroad, including in the US.
During a meeting of the parliamentary standing committee on external affairs, chaired by Congress MP Dr. Shashi Tharoor, on Tuesday the government briefed members on the issue. While many, including Congress’s Rajeev Shukla, raised serious concerns about the future of these Indians returning to India, sources said there was broad agreement among members on addressing illegal immigration by promoting legal emigration with the US and other countries.
This includes strengthening existing legal frameworks and raising awareness. However, despite efforts by successive governments, the Emigration Act of 1983 remains unchanged. Now, the Ministry of External Affairs is preparing a new bill for presentation in Parliament, tentatively titled the Overseas Mobility (Facilitation and Welfare) Bill, 2024. Once discussions with other ministries are completed, the bill will be made available for public comments.
“The movement of people and migration patterns have undergone significant changes. In recent times, migration has become a highly politicized issue in many countries. We need to align our migration policies with these evolving global realities. It's not just about the US; many countries are now rethinking their approach to migration," said a source.
The families of the deported youths had taken loans and sold lands or houses to send them to the US through the 'donkey route' paying anywhere between Rs 40 to Rs 60 lakh. They are at their wits' end on how to pay back the loans.
One of the deported youths, Jaswinder Singh of Ahanpura village in Fategarh Sahib, had reached the US only on January 15 this year after his family took loans of Rs 50 lakh to send him. "He went last year around the Dussehra festival. We arranged for loans and also took money from relatives to send him to the US. We do not know how he went. He did not find any work here so we sent him abroad. We thought that he will earn well there and thus his and our lives will turn for good but we did not know this will happen," said a family member.
It's the same story with Gurpreet Singh from Tarf Behbal village in Kaurthala district who had gone to the US only six months back. His family said they came to know only on Wednesday through the media that he had been deported. "We have now lost our house, as we had taken a loan of Rs 45 lakh to send him. Only if the government helps us can we survive, otherwise it is all over," said a family member.
Spending Rs 42 lakh, the family of Harwinder Singh of Tahli village in Hoshiarpur district had sent him about ten months back to United States. "You can see how we are feeling. The agent had told us that he will send my husband legally but instead he sent him through the 'donkey route'," said his wife, adding that she took money from villagers and her brothers and sisters to send him abroad. She said they have two children and their financial condition is very bad. Singh's father demanded that the government should help them financially.
The family of Pardeep of Jarout village in SAS Nagar district spent Rs 41 lakh to send him to the US, selling half an acre of their land and also taking a loan. "Now we are worried. He had gone six months ago. We used to talk to him and he would tell us he is fine," said his mother, demanding that he should be given a government job.
Akashdeep Singh from Rajatal in Amritsar had not been in contact with his family for fifteen days. His father stated that the police informed them of his return. The family spent Rs 60 lakh to send him to the US and expressed relief that he has returned safely.
Punjab NRI Affairs Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaiwal said he spoke to illegal immigrants from Punjab who were deported and most of them told him that they were sent to the US by travel agents based in Dubai. "The youth from here went to Dubai and then they were sent to the US via different countries including the UK. A few of them had Canadian visas too."
Sources said that during initial questioning, the deportees reportedly said that they had used different agents and stayed at multiple locations before being apprehended.