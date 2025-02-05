Deported youths had entered US via Mexico, kin at wits' end after spending Rs 40-60 lakh

The families of the deported youths had taken loans and sold lands or houses to send them to the US through the 'donkey route' paying anywhere between Rs 40 to Rs 60 lakh. They are at their wits' end on how to pay back the loans.

One of the deported youths, Jaswinder Singh of Ahanpura village in Fategarh Sahib, had reached the US only on January 15 this year after his family took loans of Rs 50 lakh to send him. "He went last year around the Dussehra festival. We arranged for loans and also took money from relatives to send him to the US. We do not know how he went. He did not find any work here so we sent him abroad. We thought that he will earn well there and thus his and our lives will turn for good but we did not know this will happen," said a family member.

It's the same story with Gurpreet Singh from Tarf Behbal village in Kaurthala district who had gone to the US only six months back. His family said they came to know only on Wednesday through the media that he had been deported. "We have now lost our house, as we had taken a loan of Rs 45 lakh to send him. Only if the government helps us can we survive, otherwise it is all over," said a family member.

Spending Rs 42 lakh, the family of Harwinder Singh of Tahli village in Hoshiarpur district had sent him about ten months back to United States. "You can see how we are feeling. The agent had told us that he will send my husband legally but instead he sent him through the 'donkey route'," said his wife, adding that she took money from villagers and her brothers and sisters to send him abroad. She said they have two children and their financial condition is very bad. Singh's father demanded that the government should help them financially.