Over 100 illegal Indian migrants deported from US via military aircraft land in Amritsar

CHANDIGARH: A US military aircraft carrying 104 illegal Indian immigrants landed Wednesday at Amritsar International Airport, marking the first such deportation under President Donald Trump’s second term.

The deportees include 30 from Punjab, 33 each from Haryana and Gujarat, three from Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra, and two from Chandigarh.

This is the first time the US has used a military plane for deporting migrants to India, with previous deportations having been carried out on commercial flights.

The C-17 Globemaster, which refueled at Ramstein Air Base in Germany, arrived at Sri Guru Ram Das Ji International Airport in Amritsar in the afternoon, carrying the deportees.

According to sources, of the 104 deported migrants, 79 are men and 25 are women. Thirteen are minors, aged between 4 and 17. The oldest deportee is 44-year-old Gurwinder Singh from Mumbai.

Of the deportees, 30 are from Punjab, with six from Kapurthala, five from Amritsar, and four each from Jalandhar and Patiala. Two each are from Ludhiana and SBS Nagar, and one each from Gurdaspur, Sangrur, SAS Nagar, Fatehgarh Sahib, and Tarn Taran. Among the 33 from Haryana, most are from Kurukshetra, Karnal, and Kaithal.