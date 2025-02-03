Amid immigrant, tariff concerns, PM Modi likely to meet Trump on Feb 13-14

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to travel to Washington for a meeting with President Donald Trump after attending the AI summit in Paris on February 10 and 11. While there has been no official confirmation from either the White House or the External Affairs Ministry, both sides are looking at February 13 and 14 as possible dates.

The Indian side has been eager for an early engagement between the two leaders, hoping that the strong personal rapport between Modi and Trump will help establish a foundation for deeper collaboration, especially as the new US administration begins implementing measures such as raising tariffs and cracking down on illegal immigration.

If these plans work out, the two leaders could hold discussions on February 13 to lay out the roadmap for their future cooperation. During his trip, the Prime Minister is also expected to hold meetings with business leaders.