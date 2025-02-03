Jaishankar slams Rahul's 'lies', says no discussion with US on invite for PM Modi to Trump inauguration

NEW DELHI: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday dismissed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's allegation in Parliament that he had been sent to secure an invitation for Prime Minister Narendra Modi to attend Donald Trump’s inauguration as U.S. President.

Jaishankar responded on X, saying, "Rahul Gandhi deliberately spoke a falsehood about my visit to the U.S. in December 2024. I went to meet the Secretary of State and NSA of the Biden administration, and also to chair a gathering of our Consuls General. During my stay, the incoming NSA-designate met with me."

He further clarified: “At no stage was an invitation for the Prime Minister discussed. It’s well-known that our PM doesn’t attend such events. India is generally represented by Special Envoys.”

Jaishankar accused Gandhi of damaging India's image abroad with such statements, adding, "Rahul Gandhi's lies may have political intent, but they harm the nation internationally."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was present in the House when Gandhi made the controversial remarks. Gandhi had said: “When we talk to the United States, we would not send the foreign minister three or four times to get an invite for our Prime Minister. If we had a production system and were working on these technologies, the U.S. president would come here and invite the Prime Minister.”

The Lok Sabha saw tense exchanges as Rahul Gandhi targeted Prime Minister Modi. Union Minister Kiren Rijiju quickly opposed the comments, saying: “The Leader of the Opposition cannot make such serious, unsubstantiated statements. This concerns the relationship between two countries.”

In response, Gandhi retorted: “I apologise for disturbing your peace of mind,” but then shifted his criticism to China, accusing the government of “mishandling the border issues.”