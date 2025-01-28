PM Modi will do 'what is right' on illegal immigrants, likely to visit US in February: Trump

Meanwhile, during their phone call, the two leaders also discussed plans for Modi to visit the US, the White House said in the readout.

While talking to reporters aboard Air Force One, Trump was asked "Did he (Modi) agree to take illegal immigrants.

"He (Modi) will do what's right. We are discussing," said the president.

"I had a long talk with him this morning (Monday). He is going to be coming to the White House, over next month, probably February. We have a very good relationship with India," Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One.

The president was responding to a question on the phone call he had with Modi on Monday.

"Everything came up (in a phone call with Modi)," Trump told reporters when asked about the details of his call with the Prime Minister.

The prime minister's trip to the US, the first under Trump 2.0 was finalised during the call.

Trump's last foreign trip as president was to India during his first term. Trump and Modi enjoy a good friendly relationship.

The two addressed thousands of people at two different rallies in Houston in September 2019 and in Ahmedabad in February 2020.

Modi was among the top three world leaders to speak with Trump after his stunning electoral victory in November 2024.