Modi, Trump discuss West Asia, Ukraine in wide-ranging talks

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump discussed a range of issues, including the wars in West Asia and Ukraine, in their first telephonic conversation after the latter was sworn in as the 47th president of the United States.
“Delighted to speak with my dear friend President @realDonaldTrump @POTUS,” he said. “We are committed to a mutually beneficial and trusted partnership. We will work together for the welfare of our people and towards global peace, prosperity, and security,” Modi wrote on X.
Modi congratulated Trump on his “historic second term”, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said in a statement.
The two leaders discussed various aspects of the wide-ranging bilateral Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership and measures that could be taken to advance it, including in the areas of technology, trade, investment, energy, and defence, the PMO said in the statement.
They exchanged views on global issues, including the situation in West Asia and Ukraine, and reiterated their commitment to work together to promote global peace, prosperity, and security, it said. They agreed to meet soon.