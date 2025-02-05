NAPA urges Punjab government to establish funds for rehabilitation of youths deported from US

He urged that the state government should allocate funds for skill development programmes, employment opportunities and mental health counselling to help these individuals rebuild their lives.

Chahal requested the policymakers to engage with organizations like NAPA to create comprehensive strategies to address the issue effectively.

"This is not just an individual problem but a societal one. If we fail to act now, the consequences will be dire, not just for the youth but for Punjab's social fabric and economy as a whole," he said.

After Donald Trump assumed office as the US President last month, the country's law enforcement agencies have launched a crackdown against illegal immigrants.

Chahal said, "There was a lot of anxiety in the Punjabi community in the US ever since Trump came to power. Anyone, who is not able to show the requisite documents, is set to be shunted out without being given any chance of a trial."

"They have all spent Rs 20 to 40 lakh to reach the US and have huge loans to repay. If they are pushed back, it shall not be easy for them to resettle here. Some of those being deported also have criminal backgrounds," he added.

Punjab NRI Affairs Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal expressed disappointment over the US government's decision to deport Indians, as he said that these individuals, who contributed to the country's economy, should have been granted permanent residency instead of being deported. He clarified that these are Indians who had entered the US on work permits that later expired, making them illegal immigrants.