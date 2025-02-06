Legs and hands tied on flight to India from US, say deportees

Nineteen women and 13 minors, including a four-year-old boy and two girls, aged five and seven, were among the deportees, they said.

Deportees from Punjab were taken to their native places in police vehicles from the Amritsar airport.

After reaching his home town Wednesday night, Jaspal said he was defrauded by a travel agent as he was promised that he would be sent to the US in a legal way.

"I had asked the agent to send me through a proper visa. But he deceived me," said Jaspal. He said that the deal was done at Rs 30 lakh.

Jaspal claimed that he reached Brazil by air in July last year. He said he was promised that the next leg of journey, to the US, would be by air too. However, he was "cheated" by his agent, who forced him to cross the border illegally.

After staying for six months in Brazil, he crossed the border to the US, but was arrested by the US Border Patrol.

He was kept there in custody for 11 days and then sent back home. Jaspal said he didn't know he was being deported to India.

"We thought we were being taken to another camp. Then a police officer told us that they were being taken to India.

"We were handcuffed and our legs were chained. These were opened at the Amritsar airport," he claimed.