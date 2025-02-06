Countries are 'obligated' to take back illegal immigrants: Jaishankar speaks on deportations by US in Rajya Sabha

Amid vociferous protests by the opposition in Parliament over the alleged inhuman treatment of illegal Indian migrants during their deportation from the US, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Tuesday that the deportation of 104 Indian migrants was not a new development but part of an ongoing process spanning several years.

Jaishankar made these remarks in the Rajya Sabha after a special flight carrying the deported individuals landed in New Delhi. The US authorities had sent them back for violating immigration laws.

Speaking on the matter, Jaishankar emphasised that all countries have an obligation to take back illegal immigrants, calling it a generally accepted principle and added "It is in our collective interest to encourage legal mobility, discourage illegal movement."

Jaishankar said that illegal mobility and migration are of an illegal nature, with many Indian citizens falling prey to it, often being trapped into moving and working under inhuman conditions. He noted that fatalities have occurred during migration, and those who have returned have shared harrowing experiences.

"We are engaging the US govt to ensure that the deportees not be mistreated in any manner. At the same time, the House will appreciate that our focus should be on the strong crackdown against the illegal immigration industry. On the basis of information provided by the deportees, law enforcement agencies will take necessary, preventive and exemplary action against the agents and such agencies," he said.

Jaishankar also emphasised that it is the obligation of every country to take back their citizens, stating that the process of deportation is not new and has been ongoing for years. He further confirmed that the Indian government is engaging with the US authorities to ensure that the returning deportees are not mistreated in any manner. While confirming that the male deportees were handcuffed and chained, Jaishankar asserted that women and children were not restrained.

"The deportations by the US are organised and executed by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). The SOP for deportations by aircraft, effective from 2012, provides for the use of restraint. We have been informed by ICE that women and children are not restrained," Jaishankar said.

The Union Minister stated that the deportees were provided with food and medicine during the 10-hour flight. However, he stressed that the government’s primary focus should be on cracking down on the illegal immigration industry.

He added, "Deportees are temporarily unrestrained during toilet breaks if necessary. This applies to both chartered civilian and military aircraft, with no changes to past procedures."