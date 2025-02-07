US deportation: why military planes and handcuffs? an explainer

The cost of military vs. civilian deportation flights

While military flights for deportation are becoming more common, they are far more expensive than using civilian charter planes, which have typically been the preferred option for deportations. US Customs and Immigration Enforcement (ICE) usually arranges deportations on commercial charters, which are more affordable and efficient. However, military planes like the C-17, which recently carried Indian deportees, come with hefty operational costs.

According to Reuters, the estimated cost of operating a C-17 military transport aircraft is approximately $28,500 per hour. Given that the deportation flight from the US to India is among the longest, this cost adds up quickly. For comparison, a similar deportation flight to Guatemala on a military plane was estimated to have cost at least $4,675 per migrant—more than five times the cost of a first-class ticket on a commercial airline.

In contrast, ICE’s civilian charter flights are significantly cheaper. The agency’s deportation flights typically cost around $17,000 per flight hour, with a plane carrying about 135 deportees for a typical 5-hour flight. This brings the cost per migrant down to $630. Even with these costs, ICE flights are far more economical than using military planes.