US deportation: why military planes and handcuffs? an explainer

The use of military planes for deportation by the United States has raised eyebrows, not only due to its high cost but also for the harshness that it symbolised. The recent deportation of 104 Indian nationals aboard a C-17 military aircraft from San Antonio, Texas, to Amritsar has highlighted the ongoing trend under the Trump administration to use these imposing aircraft for removing illegal immigrants. For the Trump administration, the image of migrants being loaded onto military planes, often shackled and handcuffed, has become a part of a broader message on illegal immigration one that is defined by strength, toughness, and a strict no-nonsense approach to enforcing the country’s immigration laws.
The symbolism behind military planes and handcuffs
The visual of handcuffed and shackled migrants walking towards a military plane carries a strong message. President Donald Trump has long referred to illegal immigrants as "aliens" or "criminals" who have "invaded" the United States. The use of military aircraft generally associated with strength, power, and authority reinforces the idea that the Trump administration is committed to cracking down on illegal immigration.
In a recent statement to Republican lawmakers, Trump himself remarked, “For the first time in history, we are locating and loading illegal aliens into military aircraft and flying them back to the places from which they came… We’re respected again, after years of laughing at us like we’re stupid people.” This rhetoric, coupled with the imagery of migrants being escorted onto military planes in shackles, seems designed to communicate a message of strength and to signal a new era of stricter immigration policies.
The cost of military vs. civilian deportation flights
While military flights for deportation are becoming more common, they are far more expensive than using civilian charter planes, which have typically been the preferred option for deportations. US Customs and Immigration Enforcement (ICE) usually arranges deportations on commercial charters, which are more affordable and efficient. However, military planes like the C-17, which recently carried Indian deportees, come with hefty operational costs.
According to Reuters, the estimated cost of operating a C-17 military transport aircraft is approximately $28,500 per hour. Given that the deportation flight from the US to India is among the longest, this cost adds up quickly. For comparison, a similar deportation flight to Guatemala on a military plane was estimated to have cost at least $4,675 per migrant—more than five times the cost of a first-class ticket on a commercial airline.
In contrast, ICE’s civilian charter flights are significantly cheaper. The agency’s deportation flights typically cost around $17,000 per flight hour, with a plane carrying about 135 deportees for a typical 5-hour flight. This brings the cost per migrant down to $630. Even with these costs, ICE flights are far more economical than using military planes.
Why persist with expensive military planes?
The question arises: if civilian planes are cheaper, why does the Trump administration continue to use military aircraft for deportations? The answer lies largely in symbolism. Trump has consistently portrayed his administration’s stance on illegal immigration as one of toughness, aiming to send a clear message to both domestic and international audiences.
The visuals of migrants being loaded onto military planes convey a sense of urgency and severity, which is central to Trump’s messaging. The act of shackling and handcuffing the migrants as they board the planes adds to the perception of criminality and the seriousness with which the US is handling its immigration challenges.
Furthermore, Trump’s administration has advocated for swift deportations, reducing the time illegal immigrants spend in detention or waiting for appeals. This focus on speed over due process is seen in his statements: “I don’t want them sitting in camp for the next 20 years. I want them out, and the countries have got to take them back.” The use of military aircraft, with its capacity for swift, no-nonsense deportations, fits this agenda.
Sensitivity in latin america
While the symbolism behind the use of military aircraft might resonate with Trump’s base, it has also raised concerns abroad, particularly in Latin American countries. Many of these nations have a complex history with US military intervention, often linked to covert operations during the Cold War aimed at curbing revolutionary movements. In countries like Colombia, Mexico, and Brazil, the presence of US military planes can invoke memories of such interventions and be seen as an affront to national sovereignty.
In fact, Colombia recently refused to let a military flight carrying deportees land, with President Gustavo Petro stating that only civilian planes would be accepted for deportations. Similarly, Mexican leaders, including President Claudia Sheinbaum, have expressed strong concerns over the use of military planes, asserting that they defend their sovereignty and prefer to coordinate with the US government rather than be dictated to.
In conclusion, the Trump administration's use of military planes for deportations is not just about logistics or cost-efficiency it is deeply tied to political messaging. By pairing the imposing image of military aircraft with the act of shackling migrants, Trump is underscoring his commitment to tough immigration policies, casting illegal immigrants as threats to the nation and demonstrating that the US is no longer a soft target for illegal immigration.
Despite the high cost and diplomatic concerns surrounding the use of military planes, these deportation flights serve as a potent symbol of the administration’s stance on immigration, as well as a tool to expedite the deportation process. Whether this strategy will continue in the future, or whether it will be reconsidered under a different administration, remains to be seen. But for now, the image of deported migrants boarding military planes will likely remain a powerful part of the Trump-era immigration narrative.