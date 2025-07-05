Human trafficking to US via ‘dunki’ route: NIA arrests 2 accused, 1 each from Delhi, HP

NEW DELHI: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has conducted searches at a location each in Delhi and Himachal Pradesh and arrested two accused for their key roles in human trafficking to the US via the infamous 'dunki' route, officials said on Saturday.

According to officials, the arrested accused Sunny alias Sunny Donker of Dharamshala of Kangra district in HP, and Shubham Sandhal alias Deep Hundi of Ropar, Punjab, who was living in Outer Delhi’s Peeragarhi, were arrested on Friday.

The officials alleged that both the arrested accused were associates of Gagandeep Singh alias Goldy, who was arrested in March on the complaint of a victim, who was trafficked to the US using ‘the dunki route’ and was deported to India in February this year.

The term dunki, believed to have originated from the word donkey, refers to an illegal pathway that immigrants take to enter countries like the United States without proper documentation and the risky and difficult travel is generally facilitated by one of the human-trafficking syndicates.

The officials said that the NIA had filed a charge sheet in the case naming Gagandeep Singh, a resident of Tilak Nagar in New Delhi, in the case on June 27, as prime accused.