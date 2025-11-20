US deports 200 Indians, including Anmol Bishnoi

CHANDIGARH: A special US deportation flight carrying 200 Indians, including Anmol Bishnoi, the younger brother and close aide of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, two other fugitives wanted in Punjab, and 197 undocumented migrants landed in New Delhi on Wednesday.

Anmol is wanted in multiple criminal cases in India, including the murders of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala in May 2022 and Nationalist Congress Party leader Baba Siddique in October 2024, and firing at actor Shah Rukh Khan’s residence in April 2024.

As soon as the special US flight landed at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi, Bishnoi was detained by the National Investigation Agency (NIA). He was later produced at Delhi’s Patiala House court, which sent him to 11 days NIA custody.

“We are trying to find how he fled India,” Special Public Prosecutor Rahul Tyagi said, adding that Anmol will be produced before the court again on November 29 after completion of his NIA custody.

Hailing from Punjab’s Fazilka, Anmol was his borther Lawrence Bishnoi’s principal overseas handler and was directing extortion rackets, issuing threats, and coordinating assignments through encrypted channels.

Anmol reportedly slipped out of the country in April 2022 using a forged passport, accompanied by another wanted gangster Sachin Thapan.

Sources said Anmol managed to get a fake passport in the name of Bhanu Pratap, a resident of Faridabad, and his father’s name was mentioned as Rakesh.