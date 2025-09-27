'I hadn’t committed any crime': 73-year-old recounts ‘inhuman’ deportation experience after 30 years in US

CHANDIGARH: Harjit Kaur, a 73-year-old longtime resident of Hercules, California, who was deported to India on Thursday, says she is still reeling from the "inhuman treatment" she received at the hands of US authorities.

Speaking to The New Indian Express from her sister’s house in Mohali, where she arrived late Thursday night, Kaur said she has nowhere to go in India. “Where will I stay? I have no place here. The house and lands were sold off by my husband’s relatives,” she said.

Narrating her ordeal, Kaur, who appeared exhausted and had swollen feet, explained that she was detained on September 8 during a routine immigration appointment with US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) in San Francisco.

“They arrested me and asked me to sign some papers. I refused, but they told me I was under arrest,” she said. “I told the officer that my granddaughter was waiting outside and asked to call her. He didn’t allow me to make the call but instead took out his own phone, asked for her name and number, and let me speak to her briefly. I told her I had been arrested and to go home. She started crying immediately. She then called her parents, and they were all devastated.”

“I was made to sit the whole night after being arrested,” she continued. “Then, around 8 am the next morning, they transferred me to a facility in Yuba County. Look at my feet—they’re swollen. I didn’t receive any medication and could barely walk.”