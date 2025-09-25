'Everyone's Grandma': 73-Year-Old Harjit Kaur deported to India after 30 years in US

CHANDIGARH: A 73-year-old woman, Harjit Kaur from Punjab, was deported back to India this week by US immigration authorities. Kaur had lived in the US for three decades.

Kaur reportedly arrived at Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi on September 23. Her lawyer, Deepak Ahluwalia, stated in an Instagram post that on Sunday night she was suddenly taken from Bakersfield to Los Angeles, then put on a chartered flight to Georgia, followed by Armenia, and from there to New Delhi by the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) without notifying either the attorney or giving any advance notice to anyone.

Ahluwalia claimed that Kaur, who had undergone double knee replacement surgery, was taken to Georgia in handcuffs on Saturday morning. Until her departure on Monday evening, she was held in a temporary detention facility for outgoing detainees, where she was denied basic amenities.

“She was not given a bed and had to share a holding room with others, where the only options were a concrete bench or the floor. She was forced to sleep on the floor with just a blanket and struggled to stand after lying down,” he said.

He added, “She was not even allowed to say goodbye to her family or collect her belongings. The family had arranged for her travel documents and requested that she be sent on a commercial flight, but their requests were ignored.”