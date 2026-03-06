Mamata alleges BJP plot to purge 1.3 crore Bengal voters, says Amit Shah 'threatening' officials

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday accused the BJP of plotting to remove the names of more than one crore voters from the state’s electoral rolls through the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in a bid to influence the upcoming assembly elections.

"They (BJP) are planning to remove 1.3 crore voters' names from the electoral roll this time, but we will fight and not allow this to happen. I know this is a political battle," the chief minister said in an interview with Bengali television channel.

Banerjee also accused Union Home Minister Amit Shah of threatening two senior officials to advance the party’s agenda. The Trinamool Congress supremo, however, did not identify any official by name.

"Two EC representatives in Bengal are also part of the conspiracy of Shah in not allowing people to vote. I have information that Amit Shah is calling up the officials almost every day and threatening them," she said.

Banerjee also alleged that under the guise of correcting “logical discrepancies” during the SIR exercise, Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar had removed the names of a large number of voters, including women, SC and ST members, Muslims and linguistic communities such as Biharis, who she said had been voting in the state for decades beyond 2002 -- the last time when SIR was conducted in West Bengal.

Describing the CEC as 'Vanish Kumar', for his alleged role in vanishing names of genuine voters from the list, Banerjee said he will become "Finish Kumar in the coming days," indicating that his tenure will end soon.