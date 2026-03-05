Bengal SIR: CM Mamata slams BJP over mass deletion in TMC's core turf

KOLKATA: West Bengal Chief Minister (CM) Mamata Banerjee on Thursday launched scathing attacks on the BJP-led government at the Centre following deletions of thousands of voters belonging mainly to the Matua community across the state.

While playing tribute to the Matua martriach Binapani Devi, reverently known as Baroma on her death anniversary today the CM accused the BJP of plunging the Matuas into ‘uncertainty and confusion’ under the pretext of granting them citizenship of the country.

Names of thousands of Matuas in districts like North 24 Parganas, Nadia, parts of Jalpaiguri and Bardhaman in West Bengal from the final list of the post-Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in the state published on 28 February.

Mamata wrote on X on Thursday, “It’s unfortunate that with conspiracy of the BJP the Central Government has landed the Matua brothers and sisters into an uncertain and confusing situation. It has been playing politics with the Matua community in the name of granting them citizenship.”