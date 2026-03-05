Bengal SIR: CM Mamata slams BJP over mass deletion in TMC's core turf

KOLKATA: West Bengal Chief Minister (CM) Mamata Banerjee on Thursday launched scathing attacks on the BJP-led government at the Centre following deletions of thousands of voters belonging mainly to the Matua community across the state.
While playing tribute to the Matua martriach Binapani Devi, reverently known as Baroma on her death anniversary today the CM accused the BJP of plunging the Matuas into ‘uncertainty and confusion’ under the pretext of granting them citizenship of the country.
Names of thousands of Matuas in districts like North 24 Parganas, Nadia, parts of Jalpaiguri and Bardhaman in West Bengal from the final list of the post-Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in the state published on 28 February.
Mamata wrote on X on Thursday, “It’s unfortunate that with conspiracy of the BJP the Central Government has landed the Matua brothers and sisters into an uncertain and confusing situation. It has been playing politics with the Matua community in the name of granting them citizenship.”
“Questions in connection with their identity are being raised. Their names are deleted intentionally from the voters’ lists in the name of the SIR exercise. These people, who are citizens of the country for generations and with whose votes a government is formed, are being pushed into a state of uncertainty and confusions,” she said.
“We won’t tolerate this illegal move snatching rights of the Matua brothers and sisters. We would intensify our protest against the removal of the Matua from the electoral rolls,” she added.
She further claimed that the identity of the community was being questioned through administrative measures, alleging that certain processes were being used to deliberately exclude Matua voters from electoral rolls. She asserted that her government would firmly oppose any attempt to undermine the rights and dignity of the Matua people.
“We will not allow any harm to come to the people of Bengal,” she stated.
Offering her tributes, the CM said the ideals of Harichand Thakur and Guruchand Thakur had long shaped the social and spiritual ethos of the community.
She noted that the Matua Mahasangha had played a crucial role in Bengal’s history of social reform and renaissance.
“Baroma nurtured these ideals throughout her life. Under her leadership, the Matua Mahasangha was established as a pillar of social equality and fraternity,” Banerjee said.
The CM on X also highlighted several initiatives undertaken by her Trinamool Congress government for the welfare of the community, including the formation of the Matua Development Board and the establishment of Harichand-Guruchand University at Thakurnagar in North 24-Parganas.
The Matua community, many of whose members trace their roots to migrants from present-day Bangladesh, holds significant political influence in several districts of West Bengal.