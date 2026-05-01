EC orders repolling at 15 polling stations in West Bengal tomorrow

KOLKATA: The Election Commission on Friday ordered repoll in 15 polling stations of two Assembly constituencies in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district, to be held on May 2, following reports of electoral malpractices.

This also comes a day after the Special Roll Observer (SRO) submitted his report following an on-the-spot visit to Diamond Harbour in South 24 Parganas district. The repoll will be held on Saturday, May 2, from 7 am to 6 pm, covering 11 polling stations in Magrahat Paschim Assembly constituency and four in Diamond Harbour Assembly constituency.

The ECI said the repoll order was based on reports received from returning officers and observers of the two constituencies and "material circumstances".

The BJP too alleged that the party symbols on EVMs were covered with tapes or ink in certain booths during the second and final phase of West Bengal Assembly elections on Wednesday.

The EC had deputed its special observer, Subrata Gupta, to fact-check the allegations from the ground.

According to an order issued by West Bengal Chief Electoral Officer Manoj Agarwal, following reports from the Returning Officers and Observers of the 142-Magrahat Paschim and 143-Diamond Harbour Assembly constituencies regarding the April 29 poll for the 2026 West Bengal Legislative Assembly elections, the Election Commission has reviewed all relevant circumstances.

Based on this assessment, the Commission has declared the poll at certain specified polling stations void under Section 58(2) of the Representation of the People Act, 1951. A fresh poll for these stations will be held on May 2, 2026, the order stated.

The order also directed that the re-poll information be widely publicised in the regions, including through traditional methods such as drum announcements. Additionally, all contesting candidates must be informed in writing about the fresh poll.

Reacting to the development, TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said,"BJP knows it will be defeated by a big margin in Diamond Harbour and Margahat, and that is why they are demanding a repoll in these places.

With the EC's assistance, the BJP is forcing people of these areas to go through the rigours of the voting process yet again.

The mandate is against the BJP, and it will remain the same," Ghosh said.

(With inputs from PTI)