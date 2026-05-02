West Bengal: Nearly 37% turnout till 11 am as repolling underway in two South 24 Parganas seats

Nearly 37 per cent turnout was recorded till 11 am in repoll in 15 booths of two assembly constituencies in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district, an official said.

Voting was underway peacefully in 11 polling stations of Magrahat Paschim assembly constituency and four in Diamond Harbour, where the EC ordered repoll a day ago, following reports of electoral malpractices.

Voting began at 7 am and will continue till 6 pm, the official said, adding that till 11 am, the turnout was 36.99 per cent.

Magrahat Paschim registered 38.2 per cent voter turnout, while in Diamond Harbour, it was 35.92 per cent, a poll official stated.

"So far, polling has been peaceful with none of the two assembly constituencies reporting any incident of violence or unrest," the EC official told PTI.

"We have an adequate number of central forces in the two constituencies. Webcasting is also being conducted, and we are monitoring the proceedings," he said.

Earlier in the day, repolling in one of the polling booths was halted for over an hour after an Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) reportedly malfunctioned. Electors had to wait in queue for a long time.

Expressing frustration over the incident, one voter asked the officials to clarify the situation or, instead, just shut the booth.

"If it is not happening (voting), close the booth, tell us and we will go home. Why are we standing here? Why are we here? It has been more than half an hour, they should close it, so that we can go home," said the elector.

However, electors in another booth in Diamond Harbour said that the repolling in their booth was "fine", while acknowledging that there were irregularities with polling on April 29.

After voting at booth number 117, in Diamond Harbour constituency, a voter told ANI, "It was fine earlier too, it is fine now as well. Such things (re-polling) keep happening. There is no problem."

Another voter at the booth stated, "The machine was malfunctioning the last time. It is fine in the re-polling."