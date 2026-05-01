TMC moves Supreme Court against EC order on Central staff for poll counting; hearing on May 2

NEW DELHI: The Trinamool Congress on Friday approached the Supreme Court seeking permission to include West Bengal government employees as counting supervisors for the Assembly election results, a day after the Calcutta High Court dismissed its plea against the Election Commission’s directive.

A special bench of Justices PS Narasimha and J Bagchi has been constituted to hear the matter on May 2 following the urgency cited by the party.

The Election Commission has directed that each counting table must have at least one supervisor from the Central government or a Public Sector Undertaking for the counting scheduled on May 4. The TMC challenged a clause in a communication dated April 30.