West Bengal: Repoll begins at 15 booths in South 24 Parganas; EVM glitch briefly halts voting

Voting began on Saturday at 15 booths across two assembly constituencies in West Bengal’s South 24 Parganas district, a day after the Election Commission ordered a repoll following reports of electoral malpractices.

The repolls are being held in 11 polling stations in Magrahat Paschim and four in Diamond Harbour.

Voting began at 7 am and will continue till 6 pm, an EC official said.

"Polling was peaceful in the first hour. There has been no incident of violence or unrest. We have an adequate number of central forces in the two constituencies. Webcasting is also underway, and we are monitoring the proceedings," the official said.

However, repolling in one of the polling booths was halted for over an hour after an Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) reportedly malfunctioned. Electors had to wait in queue for a long time.

Expressing frustration over the incident, one voter asked the officials to clarify the situation or, instead, just shut the booth.

"If it is not happening (voting), close the booth, tell us and we will go home. Why are we standing here? Why are we here? It has been more than half an hour, they should close it, so that we can go home," said the elector.

However, electors in another booth in Diamond Harbour said that the repolling in their booth was "fine", while acknowledging that there were irregularities with polling on April 29.

After voting at booth number 117, in Diamond Harbour constituency, a voter told ANI, "It was fine earlier too, it is fine now as well. Such things (re-polling) keep happening. There is no problem."

Another voter at the booth stated, "The machine was malfunctioning the last time. It is fine in the re-polling."