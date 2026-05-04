'Stay vigilant, do not leave counting centres': West Bengal CM Mamata to party candidates and agents

As the Election Commission of India website shows the BJP leading in the majority of the seats in West Bengal as per early trends, TMC supremo and CM Mamata Banerjee appealed to party candidates and agents not to leave counting centres.
In a video message issued in the midst of the counting of votes, Banerjee urged party workers to remain vigilant and not to lose morale.
"I appeal to everyone that neither TMC candidates nor counting agents should abandon counting centres," she said.
As trends on the Election Commission's website suggested that the BJP was leading in 184 seats against the TMC's 93, Banerjee asserted that her party was still in the race and asked supporters to stay hopeful.
"We are still ahead in 170 seats, but I request everyone not to lose hope," she claimed.
The chief minister also alleged that there was a "game plan" involving the Election Commission and the BJP, claiming that results or leads were not being declared in areas where the TMC was ahead.
"This is a game plan by the EC and BJP as it is not declaring results or leads in areas where we are leading," Banerjee said.
Her remarks came as counting trends indicated the BJP had surged past the halfway mark in the 294-member assembly, breaching the majority mark of 148 and signalling a potential political shift in the state.
The counting of votes for 293 constituencies was underway, with postal ballots taken up first, followed by EVM votes.
Officials said trends could fluctuate as more rounds are completed, and final results would emerge later in the day.