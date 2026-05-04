'Stay vigilant, do not leave counting centres': West Bengal CM Mamata to party candidates and agents

As the Election Commission of India website shows the BJP leading in the majority of the seats in West Bengal as per early trends, TMC supremo and CM Mamata Banerjee appealed to party candidates and agents not to leave counting centres.

In a video message issued in the midst of the counting of votes, Banerjee urged party workers to remain vigilant and not to lose morale.

"I appeal to everyone that neither TMC candidates nor counting agents should abandon counting centres," she said.

As trends on the Election Commission's website suggested that the BJP was leading in 184 seats against the TMC's 93, Banerjee asserted that her party was still in the race and asked supporters to stay hopeful.