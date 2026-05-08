West Bengal Elections

Suvendu Adhikari promises ‘trust era’ as BJP set to form Bengal government

Earlier in the day, the senior BJP leader was unanimously elected leader of the BJP legislature party in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah and the party’s top state leadership.
Senior BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari set to be the first BJP CM of West Bengal.
Senior BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari set to be the first BJP CM of West Bengal.Photo/ IANS
TNIE online desk
Updated on
1 min read

West Bengal chief minister-designate Suvendu Adhikari on Friday said the new BJP government in the state would deliver on all promises made in the party’s election manifesto and work in close coordination with the Centre to fulfil the aspirations of the people.

Addressing BJP legislators after being elected leader of the BJP legislature party, Adhikari said the atmosphere of fear in Bengal had come to an end and asserted that the state was entering an era of “trust”.

“Bhoi is out and, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji has said, bharosa is in,” Adhikari said to loud cheers from BJP MLAs and supporters.

Earlier in the day, the senior BJP leader was unanimously elected leader of the BJP legislature party in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah and the party’s top state leadership, clearing the way for him to become the first BJP chief minister of West Bengal.

(With inputs from PTI)

Senior BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari set to be the first BJP CM of West Bengal.
Suvendu Adhikari to become first BJP CM of Bengal; to take oath on May 9
West Bengal elections 2026