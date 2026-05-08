Suvendu Adhikari promises ‘trust era’ as BJP set to form Bengal government

West Bengal chief minister-designate Suvendu Adhikari on Friday said the new BJP government in the state would deliver on all promises made in the party’s election manifesto and work in close coordination with the Centre to fulfil the aspirations of the people.

Addressing BJP legislators after being elected leader of the BJP legislature party, Adhikari said the atmosphere of fear in Bengal had come to an end and asserted that the state was entering an era of “trust”.

“Bhoi is out and, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji has said, bharosa is in,” Adhikari said to loud cheers from BJP MLAs and supporters.

Earlier in the day, the senior BJP leader was unanimously elected leader of the BJP legislature party in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah and the party’s top state leadership, clearing the way for him to become the first BJP chief minister of West Bengal.

(With inputs from PTI)