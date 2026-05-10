West Bengal Elections

TMC councillor arrested for obstructing Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury's election campaign on April 4

TMC councillor and his party workers obstructed Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury's election campaign by shouting and sloganeering in Behrampore on April 4.
Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury
Congress leader Adhir Ranjan ChowdhuryANI
Subhendu Maiti
Updated on
1 min read

During the post-poll period in West Bengal, Bhismadeb Karmakar, a Trinamool Congress (TMC) councillor, was arrested at Behrampore in Murshidabad district for obstructing election campaigns of Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on April 4.

It is alleged that Bhismadeb, along with his party workers, had shouted ‘Jai Bangla’ and ‘go back’ slogans when Chowdhury was campaigning in the Behrampore town area ahead of elections in the first phase in 152 seats in 16 districts, including Murshidabad, triggering a clash between BJP and TMC workers.

Police arrested Karmakar based on the complaints lodged against him with the nearby police station. With the arrest of Karmakar, the local Trinamool Congress leadership has launched charges of political vendetta against the newly formed BJP government in Bengal.

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