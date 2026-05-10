TMC alleges sixth post-poll violence death in Bengal after Hooghly panchayat member's body found

The body of a man was found in West Bengal’s Hooghly district on Sunday, with the All India Trinamool Congress claiming that the deceased was a party panchayat member and alleging that the number of post-poll violence deaths of its workers in the state had risen to six.

Sharing a picture of the blood-splattered body on social media, the TMC identified the deceased as Sahadeb Bag, a member of Nokunda gram panchayat under Goghat 1 block.

A police officer said Bag’s body was found lying in a field on Sunday morning.

Police said investigations were underway to ascertain whether he had any personal enmity or business rivalry linked to project tenders.

"Based on the complaint lodged by his family, we are investigating all angles, including political aspects," he said.

The Goghat unit of the BJP said none of its workers was involved, and Bag was either killed due to personal enmity or by his own rival party faction.

TMC National general secretary Abhishek Banerjee, in a separate post on social media, claimed over 60 shops were set on fire by "BJP-backed miscreants" at Khejuri in Purba Medinipur, terming it as "barbaric".

A Purba Medinipur police officer said that forces went to the area and fire brigade personnel doused the flames that broke out on Saturday night.

"We are investigating the incident," the police officer said.

"5+1 (today) - 6 killings till now," the TMC claimed.

The TMC claimed that other deceased party members were Tapas Naskar in the Entally area of the city, Abir Sheikh of Nanoor in Birbhum, Biswajit Pattanaik in Beleghata area of the city, Pinku Debnath of Purbasthali Dakshin in Purba Bardhaman district, and Mithun Samanta of Kulpi in South 24 Parganas district.