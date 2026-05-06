TMC workers with BJP flags and scarves trying to incite unrest in West Bengal, alleges saffron party

The BJP on Wednesday accused the Trinamool Congress (TMC) of attempting to incite post-poll violence in West Bengal by disguising its workers as BJP supporters and using saffron party symbols to malign it.

BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra claimed that BJP cadres have never engaged in violence following an electoral victory. He alleged that reports in sections of the media indicated TMC workers were carrying BJP flags and wearing party scarves while trying to create unrest in the state.

“In all the states where our government is in power, we have never resorted to violence against anyone. We are seeing reports that TMC workers, in several places, are wearing BJP scarves and carrying BJP flags while attempting arson and disturbing the atmosphere,” Patra said while addressing reporters, responding to questions about post-election violence in West Bengal.