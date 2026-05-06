TMC workers with BJP flags and scarves trying to incite unrest in West Bengal, alleges saffron party

The BJP on Wednesday accused the Trinamool Congress (TMC) of attempting to incite post-poll violence in West Bengal by disguising its workers as BJP supporters and using saffron party symbols to malign it.
BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra claimed that BJP cadres have never engaged in violence following an electoral victory. He alleged that reports in sections of the media indicated TMC workers were carrying BJP flags and wearing party scarves while trying to create unrest in the state.
“In all the states where our government is in power, we have never resorted to violence against anyone. We are seeing reports that TMC workers, in several places, are wearing BJP scarves and carrying BJP flags while attempting arson and disturbing the atmosphere,” Patra said while addressing reporters, responding to questions about post-election violence in West Bengal.
Describing the TMC’s actions as stemming from “frustration,” he alleged that Trinamool “can go to any extent.” He also noted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had urged BJP workers to steer clear of revenge politics and focus on development.
Referring to the recently concluded assembly elections, Patra said they were historic in terms of maintaining peace. “This was the first election in which there was no loss of life or property. No innocent person was killed, and nobody’s house was set on fire,” he said, adding that despite a voter turnout of “93–94 per cent,” the polls remained largely peaceful.
He reiterated that Modi had appealed to party workers to “move on the path of development and not revenge,” and asserted that the Centre would not allow violence in the state under any circumstances.
Patra also criticised remarks allegedly made by TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee against Union Home Minister Amit Shah during the election campaign, calling them “objectionable.”
Meanwhile, the West Bengal unit of the BJP said individuals linked to the TMC who have been involved in unlawful activities or intimidation would not be allowed to take shelter in the party to evade accountability.
“The law will take its own course. The BJP stands for a clean and transparent Bengal. No criminal or anti-social element will be allowed to enter the party under any circumstances,” said state BJP chief spokesperson Debjit Sarkar.
In a post on X, Sarkar added that no individual can claim BJP membership unless formally accepted by the party.
Patra also launched a sharp attack on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over her reported remarks that she would not resign, alleging that she was attempting to create an atmosphere of anarchy following her party’s defeat.
“Mamata Banerjee said yesterday that she will not resign. It is astonishing. Has this kind of stubbornness ever been seen in India’s democracy?” he asked.
“In 75 years of democratic governance, whenever there has been a transfer of power—whether of a prime minister or a chief minister—there has never been reluctance in stepping down,” Patra said, calling her stance an “insult to democracy” and the Constitution.
“This is not an insult to the BJP or any political party. This is an insult to democracy. It is an insult to the Constitution of India,” he added.
The BJP secured a landslide victory in the West Bengal Assembly elections on Monday, winning 207 seats in the 294-member House and bringing an end to the TMC’s 15-year rule in the state.
(With inputs from PTI)