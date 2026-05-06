Amit Shah’s stay in Bengal signals tight grip on CM choice; Adhikari emerges as key contender

NEW DELHI: For Union Home Minister Amit Shah, his extended stay in West Bengal marked a rare and deliberate political move, as he camped in the state for weeks to personally oversee electioneering, underlining the importance the BJP attaches to Bengal.

Now, following the party’s massive victory in the state, the anticipated announcement of its Chief Ministerial face carries symbolic weight, signalling the BJP’s intent to position itself as deeply invested in West Bengal’s future.

For Shah, who treated the Assembly election as a political mission central to his career, the move is also being seen as a response to TMC chief Mamata Banerjee, who had earlier questioned his presence and role in the state.

Shah is set to take on the role of central observer for the BJP’s post-election legislative meeting in West Bengal, a departure from his usual practice.

Party insiders said his involvement reinforces his earlier assertion that the BJP had “come to rescue Bengal from TMC’s political tyranny”, with his presence in Kolkata seen as both strategic and symbolic to consolidate authority and avoid internal discord.

Amid growing speculation, Suvendu Adhikari has emerged as the frontrunner for the chief minsiter's post ahead of the legislature party meeting scheduled for May 8, which Shah is expected to attend.

West Bengal’s political culture has traditionally been shaped more by class-based discourse than caste, a legacy of the Left Front era that continues to influence the BJP’s strategy in the state.

Against this backdrop, BJP leaders say the possibility of Suvendu Adhikari emerging as Chief Minister cannot be ruled out.