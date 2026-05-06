Amit Shah’s stay in Bengal signals tight grip on CM choice; Adhikari emerges as key contender

NEW DELHI: For Union Home Minister Amit Shah, his extended stay in West Bengal marked a rare and deliberate political move, as he camped in the state for weeks to personally oversee electioneering, underlining the importance the BJP attaches to Bengal.
Now, following the party’s massive victory in the state, the anticipated announcement of its Chief Ministerial face carries symbolic weight, signalling the BJP’s intent to position itself as deeply invested in West Bengal’s future.
For Shah, who treated the Assembly election as a political mission central to his career, the move is also being seen as a response to TMC chief Mamata Banerjee, who had earlier questioned his presence and role in the state.
Shah is set to take on the role of central observer for the BJP’s post-election legislative meeting in West Bengal, a departure from his usual practice.
Party insiders said his involvement reinforces his earlier assertion that the BJP had “come to rescue Bengal from TMC’s political tyranny”, with his presence in Kolkata seen as both strategic and symbolic to consolidate authority and avoid internal discord.
Amid growing speculation, Suvendu Adhikari has emerged as the frontrunner for the chief minsiter's post ahead of the legislature party meeting scheduled for May 8, which Shah is expected to attend.
West Bengal’s political culture has traditionally been shaped more by class-based discourse than caste, a legacy of the Left Front era that continues to influence the BJP’s strategy in the state.
Against this backdrop, BJP leaders say the possibility of Suvendu Adhikari emerging as Chief Minister cannot be ruled out.
“In such a political landscape and legacy that Bengal has carried for a long time, Suvendu’s election to head the state cannot be ruled out outright. As Bihar had ‘Samrat’, a name that was doing the rounds and was finally elected to head the state as Chief Minister, Suvendu could also be a similar case on the part of the BJP,” a BJP MP said.
Party sources further indicated that caste may not be a decisive factor in the leadership choice. Instead, organisational strength, administrative experience, and long-term electoral strategy, particularly with an eye on the 2029 Lok Sabha elections, are likely to guide the decision.
“The party is likely to base its decision on organisational strength, administrative experience, and its strategic roadmap for the 2029 Lok Sabha elections, and the name doing the rounds is associated with all these qualities; so hopes rest heavily on him. BJP chief Samik Bhattacharya is expected to propose the name, and another senior leader may second it,” noted a senior functionary.
“For this very reason, it is widely believed that Suvendu Adhikari is all but certain to become the next Chief Minister,” hinted many BJP insiders, adding that no major surprises are expected regarding Bengal’s new CM. “What the party high command decides at the eleventh hour and whether it surprises everyone is known only to God,” a senior BJP leader from Bengal cryptically commented.
As political history of chief ministership shows, Bengal’s Chief Ministers have come from upper-caste communities such as Kayastha, Baidya, or Brahmin. Despite having one of the largest Scheduled Caste populations in India, no leader from OBC, SC, or ST communities has held the top post.
This reality has prompted speculation that the BJP might balance representation through key administrative roles if consensus around Adhikari falters.
Alternative possibilities are also being quietly explored. “The possibility of a tribal face is also being considered alongside the names of Suvendu and others, as the BJP has secured 38 out of the 40 Assembly seats in the Junglemahal region, receiving substantial electoral support from the tribal population,” a source observed.
Meanwhile, internal dynamics persist, with a faction backing Dilip Ghosh also vying for influence .
"To tame such a possibility, Shah presence matters a lot in Kolkata and his announcing the name will face no more opposition even silently within the organisation", an informed source said.
“This, it seems, suggests that Shah’s appointment as central observer has deeper considerations behind it than what meets the eye in common political perception,” a senior BJP leader quipped, hinting at the layered strategy behind Shah’s unprecedented involvement.