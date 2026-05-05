'They played nasty, dirty games': Mamata targets ECI, calls CEC Gyanesh Kumar 'villain' of Bengal elections

TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday slammed the Election Commission of India and accused it of "looting" the democratic rights of the people, a day after the BJP registered a landslide victory in the West Bengal Assembly elections.

Targeting the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar, the outgoing Bengal CM described him as the "villain of this election" and accused him of "looting" the EVMs and the democratic rights of the people.

Addressing a press conference, Mamata also reiterated the allegation that the ECI worked for the BJP, facilitating their win in the crucial elections.

"The question of my resignation does not arise, as we were defeated not by a public mandate but by a conspiracy. I did not lose, I will not go to Lok Bhavan. They can take action as per constitutional norms," she said.

"Two days before the election, they started arresting our people. They started raiding everywhere. They changed all IPS and IAS officers. They selected people from their party and BJP played the game directly with the Election Commission. It is a betting between the BJP and the Election Commission," Mamata alleged.

Speaking on the ECI's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls that reduced Bengal's electorate by nearly 91 lakhs, Mamata said, "We fought against all machinery. PM and HM are also involved, direct interference... They played dirty, nasty and mischievous games. I have never seen this type of election in my life."

Mamata also repeated the allegation that she was attacked when she visited the counting centre where votes for the Bhabanipur Assembly constituency --which the TMC leader lost to BJP's Suvendu Adhikari-- were being counted on Monday.

"I went inside for a few minutes. They kicked me in my belly, backside and manhandled and assaulted me. That time CCTV was off..." she said.

She also alleged manipulation and foul play in the counting process.

"After first round of counting, they started saying that BJP is getting 195-200. You didn't wait for the final result. You didn't even wait for 5-6 rounds. After that campaign with the press media, BJP went inside the polling station and they started beating the people, counting agents," Mamata alleged.

"When I came to know that all counting agents are withdrawn, I was leading by about 30,000 and about 5 rounds were left. We should have got more than 32,000," she added.

Mamata also alleged that BJP candidate Suvendu Adhikari brought around 200 goons from outside to beat up people.

"Even women were not spared and they snatched away all forms. When I came to know, I went there. They stopped my car, but I took another route. When I entered, the CRPF told me that I was not allowed to go. I said that I am a candidate...Then I complained to the RO that counting should be stopped immediately until normalcy is restored. I saw the DEO. I know that he gave a message to someone 15 days ago that 'counting mein khel hoga'..." she said.

Mamata earlier said she would file formal complaints with the authorities concerned against the foul play at the Sakhawat Memorial Girls’ High School counting centre, where the votes for her constituency were counted.

The race took a dramatic turn over consecutive rounds, with Mamata, who established a strong lead in the initial rounds being overturned by Adhikari, who took a lead of over 500 votes after the 16th round.

The BJP registered a resounding victory in Bengal, winning over 200 seats, well past the majority mark.