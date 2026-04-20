Bengal SIR: SC refuses to entertain oral plea against addition of nearly 7 lakh new voters ahead of elections

The Supreme Court on Monday refused to entertain an oral plea against the alleged addition of five to seven lakh new voters to West Bengal's electoral rolls ahead of the Assembly elections.

Senior advocate Menaka Guruswamy, appearing for petitioners challenging the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise in the state, mentioned the matter before a bench of Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi on Monday.

Referring to media reports, Guruswamy said the Election Commission has added nearly five to seven lakh new voters in the state using Form 6. She contended that the action violated the court's earlier order allowing such additions only if the voters' appeals against deletion from electoral rolls are considered by the appellate tribunals.

"This court's order is being used to file these Form 6 in bulk! This will have an outsized impact on the elections," she said, reported Live Law.

Referring to the court's earlier order, Guruswamy said the addition of voters through Form 6 is not permissible after the cut-off date.

However, the CJI told her that the plea cannot be entertained unless a petition is filed in the court.

"You challenge it, we will see," the CJI said.

Guruswamy said they do not have enough information and the final electoral roll is yet to be published.

"We can't have a fishing inquiry," the CJI observed, adding, "We will not entertain like this."