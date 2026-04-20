West Bengal SIR: SC to seek Calcutta HC CJ's report after complaints of tribunals not working

The Supreme Court on Monday said it would seek a report from the chief justice of the Calcutta High Court later in the day after allegations that appellate tribunals set up for the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in West Bengal were “not functioning”.

Senior advocate Devadatt Kamat mentioned the issue before a bench led by Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi.

“This is the West Bengal SIR matter.Your lordships have listed the matter for April 24. The appellate tribunals are not functioning. Lawyers are not being allowed. They are only taking internet and computer-based applications,” Kamat said.

The CJI expressed displeasure over the frequent mentioning of SIR-related matters before the court. Kamat, however, argued that orders passed by the apex court were not being implemented.

“We will get a report from the chief justice (of the high court) today itself,” the CJI observed.