West Bengal SIR: SC to seek Calcutta HC CJ's report after complaints of tribunals not working

The Supreme Court on Monday said it would seek a report from the chief justice of the Calcutta High Court later in the day after allegations that appellate tribunals set up for the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in West Bengal were “not functioning”.
Senior advocate Devadatt Kamat mentioned the issue before a bench led by Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi.
“This is the West Bengal SIR matter.Your lordships have listed the matter for April 24. The appellate tribunals are not functioning. Lawyers are not being allowed. They are only taking internet and computer-based applications,” Kamat said.
The CJI expressed displeasure over the frequent mentioning of SIR-related matters before the court. Kamat, however, argued that orders passed by the apex court were not being implemented.
“We will get a report from the chief justice (of the high court) today itself,” the CJI observed.
Assembly elections in West Bengal are scheduled in two phases on April 23 and 29, with counting on May 4.
Last week, while hearing the SIR matter, the top court directed the Election Commission of India to issue a supplementary revised electoral roll to include voters whose appeals against deletion are allowed by appellate tribunals.
The bench clarified that those with pending appeals would not be eligible to vote.
"We, therefore, invoke our powers under Article 142 of the Constitution of India and direct the ECI that, wherever the appellate tribunals are able to decide the appeals by April 21, 2026, or April 27, 2026, as the case may be, such appellate orders shall be given effect to by issuing a supplementary revised electoral roll and all necessary consequences with respect to the right to vote shall follow.
"However, it goes without saying that the mere pendency of appeals preferred by excluded persons before the appellate tribunals shall not entitle them to exercise their right to vote," the bench had said in its April 13 order.
The court also declined to entertain a plea by 13 individuals challenging deletion of their names from the voter list during the SIR process, terming it “premature” and directing them to approach appellate tribunals.
The chief justice of the Calcutta High Court has constituted 19 tribunals, headed by former high court chief justices and judges, to hear appeals related to exclusion from electoral rolls.
(With inputs from PTI)