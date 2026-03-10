West Bengal SIR: SC orders setting up of tribunals to hear appeals against exclusions

NEW DELHI: In a fresh set of directions, the Supreme Court on Tuesday ordered the setting up of independent appellate tribunals, headed by former high court judges, to hear appeals against exclusions from voter lists during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in West Bengal.

The top court also issued a stern warning against attempts to undermine the integrity of judicial officers who are deployed to deal with claims and objections of those facing deletion from voter lists in the SIR process.

Describing such moves as an affront to the judiciary, a three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice Surya Kant said, "How did you dare file such applications? It shows as if you don't have trust. No one should dare question the judicial officers. As Chief Justice of India, I will not tolerate this."

The bench, also comprising Justices R Mahadevan and Joymalya Bagchi, was irked over the submissions made in one of the fresh petitions that the judicial officers be not permitted to deal with the claims and objections of those facing deletion from voter lists.

Earlier, the top court had allowed deployment of district judges and civil judges of West Bengal in the ongoing SIR process.

It had also asked the Calcutta High Court chief justice to seek requisition of judicial officers from Jharkhand and Odisha to handle 80 lakh claims and objections of those facing deletion from the electoral roll in the SIR exercise in the state.

On Tuesday, the bench perused the fresh report of the Calcutta High Court chief justice and passed a slew of fresh directions.

It also asked the West Bengal government and the Election Commission to provide all logistical support to judicial officers in the ongoing SIR of electoral rolls.

The bench noted that the judicial officers so far have dealt with 10.16 lakh objections and claims of those facing deletion from the electoral rolls by the evening of March 9.

"The ECI shall not introduce any mandatory requirement that could disrupt the process unless approved by the Chief Justice of the Calcutta High Court," it directed.

"Technical issues affecting the online portal must be promptly resolved," it said.