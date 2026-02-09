Will not allow anyone to create impediment: SC on SIR exercise in West Bengal

The Supreme Court on Monday said it would not permit any obstruction to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in West Bengal, even as Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed concerns over the possible mass exclusion of voters during the exercise.

Hearing a batch of petitions, including one filed by Ms. Banerjee, a Bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and N.V. Anjaria said it would issue appropriate directions or clarifications, if necessary, to ensure that the process is carried out without hindrance.

“We will not allow anyone to create any impediment in the SIR exercise. This must be clear to the States,” the Bench observed.

The court took note of an affidavit filed by the Election Commission (EC), which alleged that notices issued as part of the revision exercise had been burnt by miscreants in certain areas.

The Bench directed the West Bengal Director General of Police to file an affidavit on the issue, noting the EC’s submission that no first information report had been registered so far.

Appearing for the Centre, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said a clear message must go out that the Constitution of India applies uniformly to all States.

The Bench also recorded the State government’s submission that it had provided a list of 8,505 Group B officers to the poll panel.

It said these officers could be trained and deployed for the SIR process, clarifying that the manner of their engagement and their work profile would be decided by the Election Commission.

The court further emphasised that the final authority for revisions to the electoral rolls would rest with the designated electoral roll officers.

During the hearing, senior advocate Shyam Divan, appearing for Mamata Banerjee, raised concerns over the appointment of micro-observers and the possibility of large-scale exclusion of eligible voters. “We do not want any mass exclusion,” he submitted.

(With inputs from PTI)