West Bengal government issues domicile certificates for SIR despite ECI ban

KOLKATA: West Bengal government allegedly issued domicile certificates as documentary evidence during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) hearings in the state despite the Election Commission of India (ECI) having invalidated it.

Sources in the ECI said that collectorate offices in the city and different districts are issuing domicile certificates as proofs for permanent address or residence certificates for SIR hearings despite the ban imposed by the national poll body.

The list of acceptable documents under the SIR include permanent address or residence certificates issued by the state, but domicile certificates do not fall under this category, an official at the office of the West Bengal Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Manoj Agarwal said.

The official said no immediate action would be taken in the matter until the publication of the final electoral rolls on February 14.

A document in possession of TNIE revealed that how the Office of the Collector of Kolkata on N S Road close to the CEO office issues domicile certificates to voters to get their names included to the electoral rolls.

“This certificate is being issued as prayed by him/her in his/her application and is being issued following the enquiry report received from the Special Branch (Intelligence), Kolkata Police. This certificate shall be treated as valid for the purpose of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) only,” according to the domicile certificate issued by the Office of the Collector of Kolkata to a Chetla-based voter in the Alipore area.

Hundreds of such domicile certificates have already been issued to voters by different collectors’ offices, according to sources.

About one month ago, the Commission had banned the domicile certificates as documentary evidence for the SIR hearings served to around 1.5 crore voters under the logical discrepancy and unmapped categories respectively in the state.