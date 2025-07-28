Do not accept domicile certificate issued by West Bengal govt after July 25 for SIR: Suvendu Adhikari writes to CEC

KOLKATA: Leader of Opposition in the West Bengal Legislative Assembly Suvendu Adhikari has written a letter to Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) of India Gyanesh Kumar, urging him to ensure that no Domicile Certificates issued by the West Bengal Administration issued on or after July 25, 2025, are accepted or considered during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in West Bengal.

“There is apprehension that these applications may involve Rohingya Muslims and illegal Bangladeshi immigrants, potentially supported by the directive to issue Domicile Certificates to facilitate their enrollment in Voter Lists. Given the sensitivity of the matter, I urge the Election Commission to take preventive measures,” he wrote to CEC.

In the letter, he claimed that the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), West Bengal recently issued a directive to the District Magistrates (DMs) and Sub-Divisional Magistrates (SDMs) of North 24 Parganas, South 24 Parganas, Nadia, Murshidabad, Birbhum, Malda, North Dinajpur, South Dinajpur and Cooch Behar districts, instructing to issue a large number of Domicile Certificates in these districts, many of which share border with Bangladesh.