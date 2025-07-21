No Bangladeshi Muslim or Rohingya will be allowed in voter list, says West Bengal LoP Suvendu Adhikari

KOLKATA: Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari on Monday hit back at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over her allegations of harassment of Bengali-speaking people in BJP-ruled states, asserting that no Bangladeshi Muslim or Rohingya will be allowed to find a place in the voter list.
Earlier, in the day while addressing the Trinamool Congress’ ‘Martyrs’ Day’ rally at Esplanade in Kolkata, Banerjee made it clear that the alleged harassment and torture of Bengali speaking people from Bengal in different BJP-ruled states would not be tolerated anymore. She directed her party workers to launch a ‘language movement’ on July 27 which will continue till the Assembly elections are over next year.
In his address during the BJP’s youth front’s ‘Uttarkanya Abhiyan’ in Siliguri today, Adhikari said, “In Modiji's eyes, Hindus who came from Bangladesh due to religious persecution are refugees. They are not infiltrators. Indian Muslims are here. You have no worries. We are with you. But we will not allow even one Bangladeshi Muslim and Rohingya to be in the voter list.”
The Election Commission of India (ECI) has started a special intensive revision (SIR) of Bihar’s voter list ahead of the Assembly elections in that state. The commission has already said that they want to start this process in other states also in the coming days. On Monday, Adhikari again claimed that SIR like Bihar is needed in West Bengal too.
Banerjee has set a new slogan for Trinamool Congress workers and supporters from the stage at Esplanade before the next year's assembly elections. Targeting the BJP, she said, “Our philosophy is to abandon the BJP. I will explain the rest during the elections.”
Responding to this, Adhikari said, “I challenge you to make the former Chief Minister in 2026. I challenge you.”
Banerjee also claimed of eliminating unemployment in the state. In his reaction Adhikari said, “Only big claims! Has she given work to everyone in this state? Why 60 lakh migrant workers from Bengal? Why are 2.15 crore people unemployed in the state? Why did industries leave Bengal? Does she have any answer?"