No Bangladeshi Muslim or Rohingya will be allowed in voter list, says West Bengal LoP Suvendu Adhikari

KOLKATA: Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari on Monday hit back at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over her allegations of harassment of Bengali-speaking people in BJP-ruled states, asserting that no Bangladeshi Muslim or Rohingya will be allowed to find a place in the voter list.

Earlier, in the day while addressing the Trinamool Congress’ ‘Martyrs’ Day’ rally at Esplanade in Kolkata, Banerjee made it clear that the alleged harassment and torture of Bengali speaking people from Bengal in different BJP-ruled states would not be tolerated anymore. She directed her party workers to launch a ‘language movement’ on July 27 which will continue till the Assembly elections are over next year.

In his address during the BJP’s youth front’s ‘Uttarkanya Abhiyan’ in Siliguri today, Adhikari said, “In Modiji's eyes, Hindus who came from Bangladesh due to religious persecution are refugees. They are not infiltrators. Indian Muslims are here. You have no worries. We are with you. But we will not allow even one Bangladeshi Muslim and Rohingya to be in the voter list.”