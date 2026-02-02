SIR hearings in West Bengal: ECI warns deliberate lapses attract disciplinary action
NEW DELHI: Taking serious note of reported instances of unlisted documents being used as listed during hearings on claims and objections to the draft voters’ list in West Bengal, the ECI has cautioned the Electoral Registration Officers (EROs) and Assistant Electoral Registration Officers (AEROs) that such errors will be treated as 'grave' and 'deliberate'
It also added that disciplinary actions will follow.
Sources in the ECI said that the micro-observers appointed by the Commission to supervise the hearing session have already brought to the notice of the poll panel, with regard to a few instances of such errors.
Providing details about the actions that would follow, a source said, “The ECI will first seek written explanations from the EROs and AEROs concerned as to why disciplinary steps should not be initiated against them. If no satisfactory answer is made available, the Commission will take strong disciplinary action against the ERO or AERO concerned, which may include suspension from service and the registration of an FIR.”
Citing a case reported by a micro observer from Kolkata, he said, “In relation to a particular voter, the ERO concerned had mentioned the passport as the supporting identity document produced by the voter. However, in reality, the photo uploaded to the system was that of the voter’s Aadhaar card. It is a classic case of ‘grave and deliberate’ mistake.”
"Accordingly, the ECI has announced a change in the responsibilities of micro-observers engaged in reviewing hearings on claims and objections in West Bengal with effect from February 2 to verify every detail of the process," the source added.