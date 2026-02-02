SIR hearings in West Bengal: ECI warns deliberate lapses attract disciplinary action

NEW DELHI: Taking serious note of reported instances of unlisted documents being used as listed during hearings on claims and objections to the draft voters’ list in West Bengal, the ECI has cautioned the Electoral Registration Officers (EROs) and Assistant Electoral Registration Officers (AEROs) that such errors will be treated as 'grave' and 'deliberate'

It also added that disciplinary actions will follow.

Sources in the ECI said that the micro-observers appointed by the Commission to supervise the hearing session have already brought to the notice of the poll panel, with regard to a few instances of such errors.