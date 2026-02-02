Wearing black, Mamata along with 'SIR-affected' families meets CEC in Delhi

NEW DELHI: Wearing black shawls as a mark of protest, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee along with some "SIR-affected" families and party leaders on Monday met Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar here.

Last week, CEC Kumar had given time to Banerjee, who has been demanding a halt to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in poll-bound West Bengal, for a meeting on Monday.

Banerjee, who reached the national capital on Sunday, was being accompanied by Trinamool Congress MPs Abhishek Banerjee and Kalyan Banerjee, who is also an advocate.

Addressing reporters earlier in the day, Banerjee alleged that people from Bengal had come to raise their issues with the Election Commission, but they were being "threatened".

She also questioned the heavy police deployment outside the Banga Bhawan premises here.

Around 50 families impacted by the ongoing SIR in West Bengal have been brought to the national capital, party sources said.

TMC leaders claimed 12 representatives who met EC top brass are from SIR-affected families. These include those who were wrongly declared dead and kin of those who allegedly died "due to SIR".

Party sources said that as a mark of protest Banerjee and others had donned black shawls and Abhishek Banerjee had worn a black sweater.