Falta verdict signals cracks in TMC social base as CPI(M) gains from drift of minority voters

KOLKATA: The BJP's emphatic victory in the Falta assembly repoll may have come as no surprise in a post-regime change West Bengal where the TMC is still struggling to regain organisational footing, but the deeper arithmetic inside the result has thrown up signals that could travel far beyond a single constituency.
For years, seats like Falta represented a formula that worked with near-mathematical certainty for the TMC, a sizeable minority electorate voting overwhelmingly in its favour supplemented by sections of Hindu voters, particularly women and welfare beneficiaries.
Sunday's result suggested that the template may not merely be fraying at the edges; in Falta, it appeared to have flipped altogether.
The repoll, held after the Election Commission cancelled the earlier election over allegations of irregularities and ordered fresh polling to ensure a free and fair process, produced not only BJP's landslide victory but also a dramatic rearrangement beneath the headline numbers.
BJP candidate Debangshu Panda polled 1,49,666 votes and secured more than 71 per cent vote share.
CPI(M)'s Sambhu Nath Kurmi emerged second with 40,645 votes -- nearly 20 per cent of the votes polled -- while Congress candidate Abdur Razzak Molla finished third.
TMC nominee Jahangir Khan, once among the most talked-about faces of the Falta campaign, slipped to fourth with just 7,783 votes and forfeited his deposit.
Two years ago, under the Diamond Harbour Lok Sabha constituency represented by TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee, Falta had delivered nearly 89 per cent votes to the TMC and handed over Banerjee a lead of around 1.68 lakh votes.
That edifice disappeared with unusual speed. The BJP's rise from 36.75 per cent vote share in 2021 to over 71 per cent and the TMC's collapse from around 56 per cent to barely 3.7 per cent told one story.
The CPI(M)'s rise from political irrelevance in the constituency to nearly 20 per cent votes appeared to tell another.
Political observers said two simultaneous trends were visible in the Falta repoll, complete Hindu consolidation behind the BJP and sections of minority voters beginning to drift towards CPI(M) while searching for alternatives beyond the TMC.
Around 30 per cent of Falta's electorate comprises Muslims. Such constituencies traditionally suited the TMC because a consolidated minority vote base, supplemented by portions of Hindu support, often proved electorally sufficient.
Sunday's results suggested that arithmetic had not simply weakened; it had simply reversed.
"The BJP's massive vote share pointed to a near-total Hindu consolidation and also the party bagged a section of minority votes. There were clear indications that a large section of minority voters have shifted to the CPI(M), from where it came to TMC in 2011," political analyst Biswanath Chakraborty said.
While booth-wise voting patterns are yet to emerge, political circles and counting-centre assessments suggested the Left might have benefited from a sizeable shift of minority voters.
From the 2008 panchayat elections onwards, minority votes in West Bengal had gradually shifted from the Left towards the TMC, a trend that became more pronounced in the 2009 Lok Sabha polls and eventually emerged as one of the principal pillars behind Mamata Banerjee's rise to power in the 2011 assembly elections.
Over the next decade and a half, the TMC converted that support into perhaps its most valuable political asset.
But the 2026 assembly poll results across 293 seats suggested signs of erosion in that once-solid base, with minority votes appearing to fragment across parties, including the CPI(M), Congress, ISF and outfits such as Humayun Kabir's Aam Janata Unnayan Party (AJUP).
CPI(M) leader Sujan Chakraborty claimed minorities were now searching for a political anchor after losing confidence in the TMC's ability to challenge the BJP.
"With the BJP having become a reality in West Bengal and people no longer finding the TMC as an opposition force, they are naturally looking elsewhere," he said.
TMC leader Kunal Ghosh rejected the interpretation, maintaining that one repoll could not establish any broad minority shift and asserting that his party remained the BJP's principal challenger.
The result also fed directly into the BJP's long-running attack on what it has described as the "Diamond Harbour model" around Abhishek Banerjee's political turf.
BJP leaders argued the verdict had punctured claims of organisational invincibility around that region.
BJP leader Amit Malviya described the Falta verdict as the "collapse of the Diamond Harbour model" associated with TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee, claiming the result represented a rejection of what he called years of "fear, violence and political intimidation" in the region.
"Abhishek Banerjee no longer has any moral authority to represent Diamond Harbour in Parliament.
This was the very Falta where he openly threatened BJP workers by saying multiple crematoriums would be needed after the results because many people would die.
This was the same Falta where he challenged the entire Union of India to come and fight. But today, the situation has completely changed," he posted on X.
In a post on X, Abhishek Banerjee, who stayed away from the repoll campaigning, questioned the credibility of the Falta re-election process, alleging irregularities in the counting exercise and accusing the Election Commission of failing to address complaints of intimidation and alleged electoral misconduct.
The larger question now may not be whether Falta was an aberration.
It may be whether the constituency merely reflected a local collapse of the TMC , or offered the first visible signs of a broader restructuring of West Bengal's electoral space.
For years, the BJP's West Bengal strategy had two moving parts,Hindu consolidation and erosion of the TMC's social alliance.
Falta suggested the first may already have reached its destination. The second may already be underway.