The Purification of Hope

Twelve years ago, Hollywood director James Higginson took up a photography assignment at Nimba Nimbada Hospital in Jodhpur, encountering patients suffering from Hansen’s Disease (leprosy). Witnessing the lack of awareness about the disease and the extreme loneliness of the patients made him want to share their stories. The result is his upcoming documentary film, Shuddhi.

“It is not just a documentary; it’s an emotional journey, a call to action and a symbol of hope all rolled into one,” says the Berlin-based filmmaker currently touring India to promote the film. It will be screened at the Rajasthan International Film Festival on January 30, coinciding with World Leprosy Day.

The film, however, is not merely a social crusade for Higginson. It is also an act of empathy. The 66-year-old filmmaker was afflicted with Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS) in 2017, a rare condition in which a person’s immune system attacks the peripheral nerves. “I was nearly dead, but I managed to recover in two years. That phase increased my empathy for the disabled and making a movie on leprosy became the first thing on my (new) bucket list,” he says.