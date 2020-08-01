STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment

Sushant Singh Rajput death: Mumbai Police cooperating in probe, says Bihar DGP

Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey said the Bihar Police wants the forensic science laboratory reports, inquest report, post-mortem report and relevant CCTV footage in order to facilitate the probe.

Published: 01st August 2020 07:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st August 2020 08:06 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput

Late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

PATNA: The Mumbai Police is assisting the sleuths from Patna visiting the metropolis to probe the death of Bollywood star Sushant Singh Rajput, Bihar's Director General of Police (DGP) Gupteshwar Pandey said on Saturday, dubbing the allegations of misbehaviour as "rumours".

Speaking to reporters, he said the Bihar Police is capable enough to investigate the matter and has recorded statements of a number of persons.

Our team is camping in Mumbai. It has already examined and recorded the statement Rajputs close friend Mahesh Shetty. It also recorded the statement of his ex-girlfriend Ankita Lokhande, his sister Mitu Singh, cook Ashok, Niraj, and Dr Chavda (Dr Kersi Chavda), who treated Sushant for depression, Pandey said.

Some more persons will be examined in connection with the alleged suicide, he added.

Pandey said the Bihar Police wants all medico-legal evidence related to the case handed over to it, asserting that it will bring out the truth at the earliest.

A four-member team of the state police is in Mumbai to probe the suicide after it registered an FIR at the Rajiv Nagar police station here on July 25 based on a complaint lodged by Rajput's father KK Singh.

Our team had a meeting with Mumbai's Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) on Friday evening.

The DCP assured of cooperation. Initially, there was some confusion and non-cooperation, Pandey told reporters here.

Stating that the allegations of Mumbai Police's misbehaviour with the Bihar Police personnel were "rumours", Pandey said the local police there helped the sleuths from the eastern state reach its destinations.

He said that the Mumbai Police did so as probably it did not want the Bihar Police to encounter the media.

Pandey said the Bihar Police wants the forensic science laboratory reports, inquest report, post-mortem report and relevant CCTV footage in order to facilitate the probe.

The Bihar Police also wants details of those who were examined by the Mumbai Police and what they have said in their statements, the top police chief said.

Replying to a question, he said, Why would we ask for a CBI probe. Bihar Police is capable enough for probing the case.

If needed, an IPS-rank officer may be sent to Mumbai to lead the investigation.

The chorus for a CBI inquiry into the death, which happened on June 14, is growing with parties cutting across the political lines in Bihar, demanding that the central investigating agency take up the case for a fair probe.

The Bihar Police team reached Mumbai on July 27 and began its probe.

The FIR was lodged under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including those pertaining to abetment of suicide and fraud.

In his FIR, the father accused actor Rhea Chakraborty, who is said to have been in a relationship with Rajput, of having used his sons standing in Bollywood to promote her own career, trying to drive a wedge between him and his family, getting him fed with medicines for mental illness with the help of conniving doctors and blackmailing him with threats of making his medical history public to tarnish his public reputation.

The bereaved father has also alleged that at least Rs 15 crore was withdrawn from his sons bank account to which Chakraborty and her family members had gained access and that barely a week before Rajput hung himself to death at his Bandra residence, the actress had visited his house and stolen his laptop, ATM card and other important documents.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Sushant Singh Rajput Sushant Singh Rajput death Mumbai police Bihar cops Ankita Lokhande Rhea Chakraborty
India Matters
India’s low virus deaths due to location?
Younger kids can spread Covid-19 just like adults
Image for representation
Coronavirus triggering suicidal thoughts: Experts
Clint Mathew and Jossey Antony (Photo | Express)
Girl falls for movie hero, a blind teacher, & they marry

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
NDRF personnel rescued around 37 people in flood-hit Bhawanipur and Motihari districts of Bihar. (Photo| ANI)
Bihar Floods: Death toll touches 11, govt struggles to battle rising COVID19 cases
NEP Drafting Committee Chairperson K Kasturirangan speaks on 'Behind the making of the National Education Policy' at the 'ThinkEdu conclave 2020' (Photo| EPS/P Jawahar)
What is the National Education Policy: All you need to know
Gallery
Muslims worldwide marked the start of the Eid al-Adha holiday amid a global pandemic that has impacted nearly every aspect of this year's pilgrimage and celebrations. IN PIC: A young woman prays during Eid al-Adha prayers at the historical Badshahi Mosque in Lahore, Pakistan. (Photo | AP)
Eid 2020 in pics: From Hagia Sophia to Jama Masjid, Muslim worshippers use masks, keep distance while offering Eid al-Adha prayers
While some majors like Real Madrid and Liverpool are yet to release their kit for the 2020-21 season, some like Chelsea have already tried it on the pitch while yet others including Barcelona and Juventus have published them for fans online. (Photos by Offcial handles of Arsenal, FCB and Juventus.)
Football kits 2020-21 revealed: Juventus to Arsenal, these 10 jersey designs are among Europe's best for coming season
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp