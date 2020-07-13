STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ticket to ride a music bus: Stream Royal Stag Hungama Music Bus' India 'darshan' online

Beginning in December 2019, the Royal Stag Hungama Music Bus toured over 11,000 km around India capturing the rich landscapes and soundscapes of cities and villages via roads that connect them.

It takes viewers on a musical journey, curated by some of India’s leading musicians: Harrdy Sandhu, Jassie Gill, Indian Ocean, Javed Ali, Jeet Gannguli and Revanth, across six cities in the heartland of India.

It takes viewers on a musical journey, curated by some of India’s leading musicians: Harrdy Sandhu, Jassie Gill, Indian Ocean, Javed Ali, Jeet Gannguli and Revanth, across six cities in the heartland of India.

By Express News Service

Thankfully, this is one trip that managed to finish before COVID-19 brought normal life to a screeching halt.

Beginning in December 2019, the Royal Stag Hungama Music Bus toured over 11,000 km around India capturing the rich landscapes and soundscapes of cities and villages via roads that connect them.

Earlier this week, Hungama Digital released Royal Stag Hungama Music Bus that is available to stream on Hungama Music, Hungama Play and partner networks.

It takes viewers on a musical journey, curated by some of India’s leading musicians: Harrdy Sandhu, Jassie Gill, Indian Ocean, Javed Ali, Jeet Gannguli and Revanth, across six cities in the heartland of India to experience the local culture and music.

The series features local artistes from diverse regions, giving the audience a chance to experience their expressive music.

Reminiscing his experience, Ali said, “I am glad to have been a part of such an innovative project that helped us connect with our fans in an interesting and engaging manner. The online and on-air availability of Royal Stag Hungama Music Bus will enable a wider audience to be part of the journey and feel the rush we experienced during the tour.”

The show, through its road show format, had a bus travel to Bhubaneshwar, Karnal, Pune, Hyderabad, Ambala, Siliguri, among other cities that witnessed over 5,000 people attend the concerts in each city.

