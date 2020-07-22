STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
SRK still King Khan while Jacqueline’s lockdown diaries were the best

A fun quiz online titled Kya Bolti Public - Season 2 has provided India’s take on what has kept people hooked along with answers to the buzziest questions around Bollywood.

Published: 22nd July 2020 08:52 AM

Jacqueline Fernandez. (Photo | Twitter)

By Express News Service

The lockdown has seen B-Town engage with their fans in exciting ways. From throwbacks to weddings, workout sessions and cook-offs we’ve all seen a new side to our favourite stars. To make sure that you keep up with the current happenings in Bollywood, Flipkart Video’s Kya Bolti Public - Season 2 has provided India’s take on what has kept people hooked along with answers to the buzziest questions around Bollywood.

Hosted by actor and entertainer - Maniesh Paul, the episodes have kept viewers thoroughly engaged and entertained and here is a sneak peek of some of India’s favourite questions.

Who is India’s favourite superstar - Salman Khan or Shahrukh Khan?
Sabki Aan, Sabki Shaan, Sabka Ek Bhaijaan. However, in the battle of the Khans, the King of Bollywood still rules the hearts of many. Shahrukh Khan turned out to be sabke dilo ka Badshah as well as Bollywood ka Badshah yet again with the maximum number of votes.

Which was the better celebrity wedding? - Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas or Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh
Piggy chops has been making a splash wherever she goes, be it the MET Gala or the red carpet. However, her glamorous wedding to Nick Jonas, in the minds of our audience, was no match to Bollywood’s power couple - DeepVeer’s adorable celebrations in Italy. A whopping 84% of users voted for Deepika and Ranveer’s big fat Indian wedding as the dhamaka celebrity wedding!

Who is a more of a “baller” - Ranveer Singh or Ranbir Kapoor
This one is an extremely difficult choice. The prince of the Kapoor clan and heartthrob Ranveer Singh, with their fashion sense and affinity for a luxurious lifestyle, are both ballers in their own way. The Indian audience, however, picked Ranveer Singh as the real MVP over Ranbir Kapoor.

Who is Bollywood’s Tom Cruise? - Akshay Kumar or Shahrukh Khan
Getting an answer to this seemed like Mission Impossible but our janta has done it again. In a battle between trained martial artist Rajiv Bhatia and the Badshah of Bollywood SRK, 76% of Indians chose Akshay Kumar to be Bollywood’s Tom Cruise.

Which roles do you prefer Amitabh Bachchan doing? – Romantic Hero or Angry Young Man
The Shahanshah of Bollywood has not only ruled over the box office but also our hearts with his stellar performances. Though asking someone to choose between his avatars of Romantic Hero or Angry Young Man seems rather difficult. 82% of the audience chose the iconic “Angry young man” as their favourite avatar of Mr Bachchan

Whose lockdown diaries are better? - Jacqueline Fernandes or Kareena Kapoor Khan
While Bebo has been the talk of the town with her Instagram debut, shockingly she still has to impress people with her lockdown diaries. For now, it is the stunning Jacqueline Fernandes whose lockdown diaries have left a lasting impression on our audience. We hope ‘Poo’ triumphs next time.

Which on-screen pair is better? Katrina Kaif - Ranbir Kapoor or Katrina Kaif Salman Khan.
Bollywood’s former power couple Katrina and Ranbir’s fall out may have disappointed many fans. Their chemistry on-screen is undeniable, but it is no match for Sallu Bhai. As they say ‘Old is Gold’; Bhaijaan and Katrina continue to remain India’s favourite onscreen pair with 79 per cent of Indians voting for them.

