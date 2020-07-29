STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment

Actor Chandan Roy Sanyal to star in Buddhadeb Dasgupta's next

The film revolves around a journalist who undergoes serious problems at her workplace that seep into her personal life.

Published: 29th July 2020 02:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th July 2020 02:26 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actor Chandan Roy Sanyal

Bollywood actor Chandan Roy Sanyal (Photo | Chandan Roy Sanyal Facebook)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Actor Chandan Roy Sanyal is set to reunite with veteran filmmaker Buddhadeb Dasgupta for a Bengali film.

The yet-to-be-titled project marks Sanyal's third venture with the multiple National Award-winning director.

The two have previously collaborated on "Urojahaj" and "Tope".

"I am super excited and grateful to have such a celebrated film director show confidence in my craft. His films have won recognition at international film festivals world over and it will be my honour to collaborate with him for the third time," Sanyal said in a statement.

The film revolves around a journalist who undergoes serious problems at her workplace that seep into her personal life.

While Sanyal has been cast as the male lead, the makers are scouting for the protagonist.

Sanyal, known for films like "Kaminey", "Aparajita Tumi", and "Chef", said the upcoming film explores the castigation a female journalist faces at her workplace.

"For a man to understand the plight of working women, it takes depth, sensitivity and empathy. Dasgupta sir has all this and more. That's what makes the project compelling for me," he added.

Recently, Sanyal wrapped up shooting for Raj Ashoo's "Woh Teen Din" with co-actor Sanjay Mishra in Varanasi.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Buddhadeb Dasgupta Chandan Roy Sanyal
India Matters
Goat sales go on in Hyderabad on Monday ahead of Bakrid (Photo | R V K Rao)
'No substitute for animal sacrifice on Bakrid', says Darul Uloom Deoband
For representational purpose. (Photo | AP)
Delhi's first plasma donor to donate again, for seventh time now
A health worker arranges tubes containing swab samples in a tray for COVID-19 test at a medical camp in Kasimedu fish market in Chennai. (Photo | PTI)
How does Covid spread? Here’s what we know so far...
A poster announces sealing down of an area near JC Road in Bengaluru on Tuesday | Pandarinath b
With 16k containment zones, Bengaluru sealed up

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
KSTRC bus stand flooded with rain water in Kochi. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Heavy rains bring Kerala's Kochi to a standstill
National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases director Dr Anthony Fauci. (File photo|AP)
Vaccine development moving at a rapid speed: USA Expert Anthony Fauci
Gallery
From Call of Duty to Rules of Survival, satisfying free battle royal games are available on plenty. However, most of them are owned by Chinese brands like NetEase Games, making them vulnerable to the ban as well. However, you can check out these seven games if you are in the mood for a change.
If PUBG is banned, try these 7 similar battle royal games on Play Store
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp