STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment

COVID-19: Soumitra Chatterjee's health condition improves, put on nasal mask

Doctors said that a few normal and regular tests will be conducted on the veteran actor on Friday.

Published: 16th October 2020 11:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th October 2020 02:22 PM   |  A+A-

Bengali film star Soumitra Chatterjee (File photo| PTI)

Bengali film star Soumitra Chatterjee

By PTI

KOLKATA: The health condition of legendary actor Soumitra Chatterjee improved a lot and he has also started speaking a little bit, doctors treating him at the city-based private hospital, said on Friday.

The 85-year-old thespian's oxygen saturation has also improved while his Sodium and Potassium have been corrected, they said.

"Mr Chatterjee is doing very well. He is recovering and his consciousness has gone better substantially. He is obeying commands and is responsive and certainly understanding a few words. The good part is he is speaking a little bit but not full fledged mode. We are giving all sorts of good therapy," Dr Arindam Kar, leading the team of 15 doctors, treating the actor, said.

The veteran actor slept well last night and his restlessness has also improved, he added.

Chatterjee, who was on BiPAP (a non-invasive ventilation used for breathing support administered via a face or nasal mask) in the night but in the morning was put on a nasal mask, the doctor said.

"He has no fever for over 50 hours now. Kidneys, heart, liver all are within acceptable ranges. Mr Chatterjee's saturations are more than 96 per cent on a support of 40 per cent of oxygen only. Both of his Sodium and Potassium levels have been corrected. No new complications had happened. This is a very good sign," Dr Kar said.

Talking about their planned treatment, he said that a few normal and regular tests will be conducted on Chatterjee on Friday.

"Normal and regular tests will be repeated today. We have completed the course of Remdesivir, plasma and others. We are thinking to increase the dose of specific medicines to reduce the encephalopathy burden and dose of other medicines to enhance his immunity and counter the impact of encephalopathy," he said.

Chatterjee was also responding well to the music therapy administered to improve his neurological issues.

"We have been giving him the choices of music he likes, especially Rabindrasangeet, the music from the movies he has acted in. He has responded well to that also. Let's hope in coming two three days he improves substantially as he has been in the last 24 hours and he comes out of it in good shape," Dr Kar said.

The critically acclaimed actor, who has the rare distinction of having worked with maestros like Satyajit Ray, Mrinal Sen, Tapan Sinha and Tarun Mazumdar, was admitted to a private hospital here on October 6 after he tested positive for COVID-19.

He had to be shifted to the ITU after his condition deteriorated.

Chatterjee tested negative for COVID-19 on Wednesday following which he was shifted to a non-COVID ITU for treatment.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
soumitra chatterjee COVID19 Soumitra Chatterjee health Coronavirus Soumitra Chatterjee update BiPAP
India Matters
Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut (Photo | Facebook)
Court asks Mumbai Police to book Kangana for spreading 'religious disharmony'
NEET 2020 rank holder Akansha Singh (Photo | Twitter)
NEET: Despite 720/720, Delhi girl Akansha loses top rank to Soyeb due to age rule
A new vaccine is on display at the Nikolai Gamaleya National Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology in Moscow, Russia. (Photo | AP)
Dr. Reddys gets nod to conduct phase 2/3 human trails of Russian vaccine
Representational Image. (Photo | AFP)
Smartphone makers line up lucrative offers ahead of online festive season

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
NEET 2020 topper from Odisha Soyeb Aftab (Photo | EPS)
Meet NEET Topper Soyeb: The boy who scored 720/720 and created history
A still from Malgudi Days
RK Narayan's Malgudi Days comes to life as museum in Karnataka's Shivamogga
Gallery
IPL has moved past the half-way stage in the UAE. There have been some great performances as well as some middling efforts. In the midst of it all are the six Indian captains trying to corner glory. Here is a progress report of the Indian skippers...
From MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli: Here's how Indian captains have performed at IPL 2020 so far
As Kerala's young superstar Prithviraj turns 38, here is a look at his upcoming projects which has hooked the audience. (Photo| Facebook)
Happy birthday Prithviraj: 10 upcoming projects of Mollywood's most promising actor
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp