'Squid Game' fame Anupam Tripathi talks about his prep for show, search for good stories

The South Korean dystopian drama series, Squid Game released more than two months ago, and it immediately gained international attention for its gripping storyline and stellar performances. Not only did it top the list as Netflix’s most-watched show of all time in 2021, it is also the most Googled TV show this year. The show’s top-notch ensemble also includes Anupam Tripathi, an actor from Delhi who stood out from the rest for his evocative portrayal of the role of a Pakistani immigrant, Abdul Ali. In an interview with The Morning Standard over a Zoom call, Anupam talks to us about his theatre days in Delhi, his preparation for the role of Abdul Ali, and his future projects. Excerpts...

On pursuing music and theatre in India

It all started with music. I was into singing; I would sing a lot—Kailash Kher, Mohammed Rafi, Mukesh, Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan, Jagjit Singh, basically everybody. Sometime in 2006, someone asked me to join a theatre group and I randomly went to their rehearsals. The actors were performing Spartacus and it was a gladiator scene that they were practising. One moment they were acting and as soon as the director said ’break‘ they started behaving normally. That really struck me. I joined the group. It was called the Behroop Theatre Group, mentored by the late playwright Shahid Anwar. My first role ever was that of a slave, I still remember my lines from then. During the same time, I also learnt music from Dr Sarita Pathak Yajurvedi. Since I was into performing arts, my family and relatives were not really supportive. To explain to them what I was doing and why I was doing it was a task.

On preparing for the role of Abdul Ali

Once I got the role, I started building the required physique for the character. A friend from my university was kind enough to help me and we worked in my dormitory, no gyming per se. I know Korean well but I had to undo that because Ali’s character doesn’t know the language well. I also watched a lot of documentaries, read various articles about migrants and their issues. I even met a lot of people in the process. My Pakistani friends helped me with the Urdu scenes, and that is how Abdul Ali from Squid Game came to life (laughs).

On playing the role of Abdul Ali

Portraying Ali’s character was definitely difficult. There was a lot of conflict and to get into the zone was psychologically tough. That made the process emotionally challenging. He is the sort of character who tries to not indulge in trouble but trouble finds him. Some would call him stupid, but I think he was an innocent person. He trusted people. He fought for those he felt were his own. On a lot of points, I would resonate with him.

On executing the marble scene with South Korean actor Park Hae-soo

I share a very soothing relationship with Park Hae-Soo [who played the role of Cho Sang-woo]. We have the companionship of brothers. He helped me with each scene. But that scene [Season 1, episode 6] was very intense. It was a two-days shoot and it was very hard to carry out the scene. We were focusing on the minutest details like the tone, where to look, how to call Sang-woo.

On the response his character has received

I was not expecting this response at all. Since the script of the show was so good and such renowned actors were a part of the show, I thought that people would barely notice me, but I was really surprised. I feel surprised every day. Everyone at home—my mother, my brother, my sisters—were really happy too. Following the show, I am being recognised as an actor, which is great not just for me but also for other aspiring actors in Korea. My only intent was that I don’t want to be an image actor. I wanted to act, and I am glad I got the right opportunity.

On future projects

My mother always says kaam kaam ko sikhata hai (work gives you experience). I follow this philosophy religiously. I want to be a storyteller through my characters. My only medium to talk to people is through my craft of acting and if, through that, I am able to build a connection with people, then that is great. I am looking forward to that, whether it is Bollywood, Hollywood, Korean cinema, or wherever. Right now it is time to try, experiment, and fail. It is okay to fail. I want to understand how far I can go, what my limitations are... I want to understand that through each character I get to play. Currently, I am only looking for good stories.